A quicker and more user-friendly online experience is coming soon to Warwickshire Libraries

Customers of Warwickshire County Council’s library service are being informed that exciting changes are coming soon to the important systems that provide Warwickshire Libraries’ website and app.

The changes are part of plans for the service to deliver a more user-friendly online experience.

The new library management system will include an improved user experience for customers with several new features, including the new Library App which will have a facility to enable customer to use a digital library card, making issues and renewals much more efficient

From Wednesday 9 April, Warwickshire Libraries will enter a 14-day changeover period to prepare for the new library management system. The transition to all libraries operating on the new system will begin to take effect after the Easter weekend.

Libraries will remain open throughout the changeover period beginning on 9 April. Customers will be able to return, issue and renew their items but will need to bring their library card with them to do this. New customers wishing to join Warwickshire Libraries can do so by visiting a Warwickshire County Council library in person with ID as online joining will be unavailable during the changeover.

To help prepare for the changeover the library service will have to make some temporary changes to some services. Customers will not be able to reserve items from the 10 March until the changeover period is complete. Any existing reservations will be carried across to the new system and will be fulfilled once it is fully functional. The estimated date for when customers can reserve items again is on Wednesday 30 April.

From Wednesday 9 April the online catalogue, the library app, and access to borrower accounts will all cease until the changeover period is complete.

Customers can continue to use the library computers and Hublets and access eBooks, eAudio books, eMagazines and eNewspapers. They can also find information about all our events and activities through the library website especially all the fun activities and planned for the Easter period Libraries – Warwickshire County Council.

For further information regarding the changeover, please speak to a member of staff at your local library.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“The upcoming changeover to a new library management system is very exciting as it will deliver a greatly improved online experience for our library customers. We understand, though, that some customers will feel apprehensive about using technology. Where that’s the case, our friendly and welcoming staff are more than happy to speak with them to ensure they understand what is happening and how it will improve online service offer delivered by libraries across the county."

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest activities and events, you can follow them on Facebook, or sign-up to the weekly newsletter.