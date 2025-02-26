Warwickshire County Council Makes Strides Towards Net Zero

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling climate change with the publication of its first Sustainable Futures Annual Report 2024.

The report highlights significant progress in reducing carbon emissions, improving climate resilience, and driving sustainability initiatives across the county.

The Annual Report highlights that WCC has cut carbon emissions by 10% in 2023/24, with notable reductions in electricity usage (-24%), streetlighting (-17%), and business travel (-26%).

Some of the other highlights include:

The Council’s adaptation work to build resilience against climate change impacts, such as increased flooding and extreme heat events. They have developed an adaptation framework and are conducting climate risk assessments and collaborating with regional partners to enhance climate resilience.

Efforts to raise awareness, educate and influence colleagues and the community about climate change, including achieving Bronze Carbon Literate Organisation accreditation for training staff to help embed sustainability in decision-making.

The replacement of aged gas boilers, the installation of solar panels at sites such as Ryton Pools Country Park, and the rolling out of a full LED lighting upgrade across its buildings and streetlights.

Transport-related initiatives that include electric vehicle infrastructure, zero emission buses, investing in lower-emission fleet vehicles and active travel programs.

The recognition of the role of biodiversity and carbon sequestration through initiatives such as tree planting and biodiversity offsetting schemes.

WCC aims to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2030 and support Warwickshire in reaching net zero by 2050. While great progress has been made, further action is needed to meet the ambitious goals.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“Warwickshire County Council is making strong progress in reducing carbon emissions and embedding sustainability into everything we do. But there is still work to do, and we must create a sustainable environment aligned with other council priorities that include education, sustainable economic growth, improved transport and infrastructure, health and wellbeing. And this task is not something we can do alone; we need residents, businesses, and partners to also get involved so that together we can create a greener, more sustainable future for Warwickshire.”

Residents and businesses can support Warwickshire’s net zero ambitions by:

Reducing energy use at home and work.

Using public transport or active travel options.

Reducing and recycling waste, including reusing or repairing items where possible

Those interested in finding out more about what’s being done across the county can sign up to WCC’s Sustainable Warwickshire newsletter and tune in to the Sustainable Warwickshire podcast.

To read the full Sustainable Futures Annual Report 2024, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/environment-planning/commitment-tackling-climate-change