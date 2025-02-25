Warwickshire shows support for Eating Disorders Awareness Week 2025

Eating disorders can affect anyone. This is the message for Eating Disorders Awareness Week (24 February – 3 March 2025), organised by BEAT, and supported by Warwickshire County Council.

Right now, at least 1.25 million people in the UK are living with an eating disorder. An eating disorder can be anything from: AFRID, anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder and OSFED – all of which are complex mental health conditions that are often misunderstood and undiagnosed, which can prevent people from reaching out for help.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Latest figures from BEAT show that four in five people thought that greater public awareness would make them feel more comfortable to talk about their eating disorder. This Eating Disorder Awareness Week please do come forward to access the support you need. By talking to a trusted parent, friend or colleague you start the process of seeking help. When you feel comfortable and ready, Warwickshire services are here to help you.”

In a recent survey carried out by BEAT to 1900 people, the results showed:

4 in 5 thought greater public awareness would make them feel more comfortable to talk about their eating disorder.

2 in 3 would not feel comfortable talking to a teacher about the eating disorder.

2 in 3 would not feel comfortable talking to their line manager

2 in 3 would not feel comfortable talking to a colleague about their eating disorder.

Source: BEAT 2025

BEAT provides specialist UK wide support and has a variety of useful resources whether you have an eating disorder yourself or you would like to support someone you know who is struggling.

Visit https://www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk/ or get in touch using their helpline: 0808 801 0677.

You can also speak to your GP for a referral to specialist eating disorder services.

Sonya Gardiner, Chief Operating Officer for Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT) said: “This year’s Eating Disorders Week is focussed on how eating disorders can affect anyone, to raise awareness of some of the complex mental health conditions and how people can get the support they need. Breaking down the stigma around eating disorders is key in helping people feel comfortable to reach out for support and increase the chance of recovery.”

WCC commissions the Children and Young People’s mental health service for Warwickshire, this service is called Rise, which provides support for children with an eating disorder. Rise is provided by Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust. Referrals into this service need to be made by a GP or another professional working with the child (social worker, teaching). For more information please go to https://cwrise.com/eating-disorders-children/

Young people can also access support online via anonymous counselling, chat and discussion forums from Kooth (age 16-25) and Qwell (aged 26+) Visit https://wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk/anonymous-web-support-on-any-device/ to find out more.

WCC, alongside mental health partners also have a range of low-level mental health support services for all ages.

For those who are struggling or feeling overwhelmed with their mental health, there’s a range of support networks available, such as Wellbeing for Warwickshire, which includes the 24/7 Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing Line. Call 0800 616171 to speak to a member of their friendly and compassionate team.

Other services include:

Dedicated website with access to information to help with mental health, with Live Assistance, which is an alternative option to making a phone call

Community wellbeing hubs across Warwickshire for 1:1 support

Online e-mental health platform

Support service to access your local community

Range of online/in-person mental health courses

Those who are struggling with anxiety and depression can also reach out to NHS Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Talking Therapies. This is a free service for people with mild, moderate and moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety and low mood. There is also psychological support for long-term health conditions, such as diabetes and chronic pain. In addition, Talking Therapies further offers perinatal emotional wellbeing support, counselling for depression and couples therapy for depression. Self-refer by calling 024 7667 1090 (Monday to Friday, 9am-4.30pm) or online. You must be over 16 years of age and registered with a GP to use Talking Therapies in Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull.

For more information and links to support around mental health visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.