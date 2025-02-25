Residents affected by Storm Henk flooding urged to apply for property flood resilience grants

Was your property internally flooded by Storm Henk in January 2024?

Warwickshire County Council is calling on residents whose properties were affected by flooding during Storm Henk at the start of 2024 to apply for Property Flood Resilience (PFR) Repair Grants before the deadline closes.

The deadline for applications is the 31 March 2025.

The PFR Repair Grant Scheme, funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and administered by Warwickshire County Council, offers up to £5,000 (including VAT) to eligible homeowners and businesses to implement measures that will make their properties more resilient to future flooding.

This grant can be used to fund a property flood survey and the installation of PFR measures, such as flood-resistant doors, demountable flood barriers, and the raising of electrical services. However, it only applies to those properties that were internally flooded by Storm Henk between 2 and 12 January 2024.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “We understand the devastating impact that flooding can have on our residents and businesses. The PFR Repair Grant Scheme provides a valuable opportunity to help communities build back stronger and more resilient. I urge all those affected by Storm Henk to apply for this funding before the 31 March 2025 deadline and take steps to protect their properties from future flood events.

“We are committed to supporting our residents through this process and ensuring that Warwickshire is better prepared for the challenges of climate change.”

Anyone affected who wants to find out more about this grant funding should email: stormhenkpfrgrant@warwickshire.gov.uk

More information about flooding in Warwickshire is available online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/flooding