Care Worker - Aroma Care

We are seeking compassionate and dedicated Care Workers to join our team. In this role, you will provide essential support to individuals in private homes. Your primary focus will be on enhancing the quality of life for our clients through personalised care and assistance. Ideal candidates will have experience in dementia care, patient care, and meal preparation, along with a genuine desire to make a positive impact in the lives of those they serve.



Duties

As a Care Worker, your responsibilities will include:

Assisting clients with daily living activities such as bathing, dressing, and grooming.

Providing companionship and emotional support to enhance the well-being of clients.

Supporting individuals with dementia or other cognitive impairments through tailored care strategies.

Preparing nutritious meals according to dietary requirements and preferences.

Assisting with medication management as directed by healthcare professionals.

Driving clients to appointments or social activities as needed.

Maintaining a clean and safe environment for clients in their homes or care facilities.

Collaborating with healthcare teams to ensure comprehensive patient care plans are followed.

Experience

The ideal candidate will possess:

Current UK Driving Licence.

Previous experience in home care is desired but not essential as full training will be given.

Strong communication skills and the ability to build rapport with clients and their families.

A caring and patient demeanour, with a commitment to providing high-quality care.

Flexibility to adapt to changing needs of clients and work schedules.

We are an equal opportunity employer and welcome applications from individuals of all backgrounds, experiences, and abilities. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

If you are passionate about making a difference in the lives of others and have the necessary skills and experience, we encourage you to apply for this rewarding position as a Care Worker.

To learn more, please visit: Aroma Care - Careers

To apply, please send you CV to recruitment@aromacare.co.uk