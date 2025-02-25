Home Carer - Rainbow Care Solutions

Join Our Caring Team at Rainbow Care Solutions!

Are you passionate about making a difference in people's lives? Rainbow Care Solutions is looking for dedicated and compassionate Home Carers to join our team!



Key Requirements:

Must have a valid full driving license with access to a car

CoS switch applicable for eligible candidates, subject to meeting requirements

Position subject to satisfactory references and DBS check

Empathetic and caring nature

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team



What We Offer:

Rate of Pay: From £11.60 to £11.90 per hour

Comprehensive training and development opportunities

Supportive and friendly work environment

Opportunities for career progression



About Us:

Rainbow Care Solutions is celebrating 20 years of providing outstanding home care in England this year a milestone we are proud of! As a leading provider of high-quality care services, we are dedicated to enhancing the lives of our clients. We pride ourselves on our person-centred approach and commitment to excellence.



If you would like to make a positive impact and be part of our team, we would love to hear from you! How to apply Please use the following link: https://www.cognitoforms.com/RainbowCareSolutionsLtd/RoleScreeningForm