Rugby Borough CPE Variation 7 - Central Park Drive

Warwickshire County Council have made the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which is to amend waiting restrictions in Central Park Drive, Rugby.

Full details of the decision taken to proceed can be found by viewing the Decision Notice (PDF, 145KB)

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

