Warwickshire marks three years since Russian invasion of Ukraine

Warwickshire County Council marked the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine by raising the Ukrainian flag at Shire Hall on 24 February 2025.

The flag raising was a moment of reflection and remembrance for the resilient people of Ukraine.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Today, we raised the Ukrainian flag at Shire Hall as a symbol of our continued solidarity with the Ukrainian people. The people of Warwickshire have shown incredible generosity and support over the past three years, opening their homes and helping those fleeing the conflict. We are proud of everyone who has contributed to providing a safe home for Ukrainians, and raising the flag today reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting them.”

Over the past three years, there have been 845 hosted relationships in Warwickshire, with many residents generously hosting multiple times. More than a thousand Ukrainian nationals have begun a new chapter in Warwickshire, thanks to this incredible support. The war in Ukraine continues, and the need for safe accommodation remains urgent. Warwickshire County Council continues to appeal for more residents to come forward as hosts.

The 'Homes for Ukraine' Sponsorship scheme supports Ukrainians fleeing the war, both newly arrived and those already in the UK needing rematching. This includes connecting them with sponsors offering accommodation. If you are interested in hosting, you can join this scheme and provide a route to safety for those forced to escape their homeland.

Three years since the start of the war means that the initial three-year visas under the Homes for Ukraine (HFU) scheme are now coming to an end.

The government has introduced the Ukraine Permission Extension (UPE) scheme, which provides an 18-month extension for Homes For Ukraine (HFU) guests. Guests who arrived after February 2024 already receive an 18-month visa (which replaced the original three-year visa). Additionally, those who were previously unable to travel on their HFU visa due to the 90-day travel rule can now re-apply.

Also, all hosts will receive a monthly payment of £350 regardless of how long their guest has been in the UK, starting from 1 April 2025. Eligible hosts of those previously on Homes for Ukraine visas will be able to claim thank you payments of £350 a month, for the 18 months that guests are covered by the Ukraine Permission Extension visa.

If you are interested in hosting in Warwickshire our dedicated team can support you with matching and rematching processes. Please get in touch via the helpline, 0800 408 1447 or email ukraine@warwickshire.gov.uk to discuss further.

Community Events in Support of Ukraine:

Communities in Leamington Spa and Coventry are holding vigils and events to mark this anniversary and demonstrate continued support for Ukraine: