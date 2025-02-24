Young people lead the way at Warwickshire Youth Conference 2025: Shaping Tomorrow Together

As part of the Child Friendly Warwickshire programme, children and young people across the county have contributed to organising the Shaping Tomorrow Together Warwickshire youth conference.

The conference embodies the spirit of community engagement, youth empowerment, and education. The event promises a welcoming and safe environment for young people to engage with local organisations and influence the future of Warwickshire. This is an opportunity for young people to have their voices heard and contribute to shaping their community. As spaces are limited, early booking is advised: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/shapingtomorrow

Young people have identified eight key themes that will be explored through workshop sessions organised by local organisations and Warwickshire County Council services. These workshops will provide a unique opportunity for participants to address important issues such life skills, smoking and vaping, crime and safety, mental health and experience in schools, creative drama, activism, spaces for boys and the environment.

Participants of last year’s conference shared positive feedback about their experience: "We had the chance to make new friends, meet up with old friends, but more importantly, we were front and centre of a youth conference about us and what is important to us." Parents also highlighted the safe and well-organised environment, and this valuable feedback is being used to enhance the 2025 event.

Members of Warwickshire’s Young People’s Forums have played a key role in planning the event. Forum members have carefully designed workshops to ensure they are relevant and inclusive to a diverse group of young people. In addition, they have supported the setup of an essential quiet space on the day for anyone who may need time away from the activities and crowds.

The Shaping Tomorrow Together conference brings together a wide range of organisations committed to the well-being and growth of Warwickshire's youth. Participants can meet and talk to various Warwickshire-based organisations that offer services for young people. Some of the participating organisations include Safeline, Office for Police and Crime Commissioner Warwickshire, Warwickshire Pride, Careers Seekers Direct and many more.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families, said: “It’s so important that we listen to our young people and really hear what they have to say. Their insights can spark positive change and ensure a promising future for all. This is an opportunity to create a more inclusive community and shape a brighter future together.”

“Let's come together, participate, and actively support the values of Child Friendly Warwickshire. By working as a united community, we can create positive change and build a brighter future for our children and young people, making Warwickshire a truly child-friendly county where every voice matters.”

With the Warwickshire’s Youth Conference 2025: Shaping Tomorrow Together just around the corner, organisers are urging young people aged 11-17 (up to 25 with SEND) to register for this event. The conference offers a unique opportunity for young people to connect with their peers, discuss relevant issues, and contribute to shaping the future of Warwickshire.

To learn more about Child Friendly Warwickshire and watch highlights from last year's conference visit: https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/

This event is supported by the Child Friendly Warwickshire programme, which works to ensure all children and young people have a voice that is heard, that they are safe, happy, and healthy, and that they are equipped with the skills to lead their best lives.