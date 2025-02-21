Warwickshire’s young musicians showcase talent at Swan Youth Orchestra concert

Warwickshire County Council is celebrating the remarkable musical achievements of young people from across the county following a recent concert by the Swan Youth Orchestra.

The orchestra, a partnership between professional musicians from The Orchestra of the Swan, the Heart of England Music Hub, and the Warwick Schools Foundation, held a two-day course and concert at Warwick Hall, Myton Road, Warwick on February 1-2, 2025.

The Swan Youth Orchestra provides a unique opportunity for young musicians from the region to experience playing in a full symphony orchestra. During the intensive two-day course, participants received expert tuition from professionals from The Orchestra of the Swan and the Music Services, culminating in a public concert performance.

This latest course, conducted by internationally acclaimed conductor Rebecca Miller, featured a programme of orchestral music themed around dance. The young musicians demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication, delivering a captivating performance after just two days of rehearsals.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, was deeply impressed by the concert. “The talents and musical ability of our young people in Warwickshire is breathtaking,” she commented. “To perform to such a high standard after only two days of rehearsals is amazing. This would not be possible without our team of incredible teachers at Warwickshire Music and the support of their colleagues in our schools. We are very fortunate to have such a strong Music Service and Music Hub partnership in Warwickshire.”

You can watch a video of this concert below:

The Heart of England Music Hub, one of 42 Music Hubs across the country, is collaboratively led by the three local authority Music Services in Warwickshire, Coventry & Solihull. These hubs bring together music services and organisations to work with schools, ensuring that children and young people have access to high-quality musical opportunities.

Warwickshire County Council recognises the vital role of music education in the development of young people and is committed to supporting initiatives like the Swan Youth Orchestra. The council is proud of the achievements of these young musicians and the dedication of the professionals who make this program possible.

Information about Warwickshire Music and the Heart of England Music Hub can be found online: Warwickshire Music Hub

Information about the Swan Youth Orchestra partnership can be found here: The Swan Youth Orchestra - Orchestra Of The Swan