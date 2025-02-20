Newly arrived residents in Warwickshire benefitting from English language courses

On International Mother Language Day, Warwickshire County Council highlights ESOL programme's positive impact on newly arrived communities.

On International Mother Language Day (21 February), the Migration Team at Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is celebrating the success of its English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) programme, which is making a real difference to newly arrived communities in the county.

International Mother Language Day is an annual celebration of linguistic and cultural diversity which highlights the importance of language in building inclusive communities, and WCC’s Migration Team ESOL programme is a testament to this. Currently, more than 130 learners across Warwickshire are benefiting from a range of online and face-to-face classes.

Language is essential for settling into a new country, and Warwickshire Migration Team’s ESOL programme provides a range of learning opportunities tailored to different needs. The offer aims to complement and enhance mainstream ESOL provision in Warwickshire, by providing smaller classes to harder to reach learners who may face barriers to accessing ESOL in a traditional classroom, as well as shorter tailored courses that meet a specific need.

Recently, there has been strong participation from various community groups, including refugees, asylum seekers, and other newly arrived residents. The programme has introduced several tailored courses, such as ESOL for Driving Theory, ESOL for Working in Health and Social Care, and ESOL for Working in Catering and Food Hygiene. Additionally, a new women’s ESOL group has been created, providing Afghan women with a supportive environment to enhance their language skills and build connections with others.

Many learners have expressed how ESOL classes have boosted their confidence, helping them navigate daily life, find employment, and feel more connected to their communities. One of the learners said: "Each lesson is structured in a way that allows everyone to learn in a relaxed atmosphere. I have gained not only language skills, but also valuable knowledge about life in the UK. My teacher has been a great support, helping me feel more confident and included."

Cllr Sue Markham, WCC portfolio holder for Children and Families said: “This International Mother Language Day, Warwickshire celebrates the importance of language in bringing people together and supporting integration. We celebrate the rich linguistic diversity within our community, and the crucial role that our Migration team is playing in supporting new arrivals to build their lives in Warwickshire. “

WCC’s Migration team has begun offering introductory language sessions for staff focusing on the main languages spoken by those they support, including Dari, Ukrainian, and Arabic. This initiative aims to build rapport with families and reduce potential misunderstandings.

Warwickshire Migration Services offers free, online ESOL classes to help newly arrived communities integrate into the community. There classes are currently available to individuals from Ukraine, those on the Afghan and UKRS resettlement schemes and Hong Kong BNO scheme. For more information and to arrange an assessment of your level, please email migrationesol@warwickshire.gov.uk

Warwickshire County Council's Adult and Community Learning Service (ACL) also provides ESOL classes, among other learning opportunities, for adults aged 19+ in over 30 community venues across the county. Discover ACL's ESOL and other courses at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/adult-community-learning-offer/adult-community-learning-curriculum-areas