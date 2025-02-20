Empowering Warwickshire: Adult and Community Learning Service opens doors to lifelong learning

Warwickshire residents who are looking for something to do, hoping to develop skills or build community connections can find all this through Warwickshire’s Adult and Community Learning Service.

The Adult and Community Learning Service (ACL) is part of Warwickshire County Council and a provider of adult learning.

The service offers formal and informal learning programmes to adults aged 19+ across Warwickshire, in over 30 inclusive learning environments in a wide range of community venues.

ACL offers courses in English, Maths, Computing and Information Technology, Family Learning, Arts and Crafts, Personal Development, and Languages as well as courses for adults with learning disabilities.

ACL want Warwickshire residents to have the opportunities to realise their potential, even if they may not have had positive experiences of learning in the past. The service wants to enable participation and remove barriers to learning, including for adults who might otherwise be disadvantaged because of economic inactivity, learning or language needs, vulnerability, isolation or digital exclusion.

ACL offer support to learners, so that they can grow in confidence, build on existing knowledge, develop skills, try new experiences, meet new people or find a job. We listen to learners and partner with them to develop high quality services that meet their needs and requirements, respond to how they want to learn, and enable them to develop the skills that employers are seeking.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, said: "ACL offers a wide range of learning opportunities for adults aged 19 and over across Warwickshire. Whether you want to retrain, brush up on existing skills, meet new people, or simply try something fun and different, we have something for you.

“Our diverse range of courses and supportive learning environments are designed to empower individuals, build confidence, and foster lifelong learning. We are committed to breaking down barriers and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, has access to high-quality education and the chance to thrive.”

Throughout February, Warwickshire County Council is sharing advice and guidance on the various ways residents can be healthy, as well as signposting to the variety of support services available.