Ever Care - HR Coordinator

Job Title: HR Coordinator

Reports to: Registered Manager

Job Overview:

(Note: In addition to these functions employees are required to carry out such duties as may reasonably be required)

Implement actions to meet and maintain recruitment and retention standards

Assist the development of the philosophy, goals and objectives for the training and recruitment process.

Implement action to meet and maintain potitive relationships with the staff team.

Evaluate standards and comply with CQC regulations.

Location:

Daram Care Ltd T/A Ever Care, but you may be required to work from other locations at the discretion of the company and with appropriate notice.

Role Specific Duties:

To support staff with training and development.

To complete and maintain the company training records.

To process recruitment personnel information as directed by Ever Care Management.

To maintain good record keeping and audit trails in line with best practice.

To follow DSPT (Data Protection Tool Kit) and have a clear understanding of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)

To complete general clerical duties – answering phone calls, note taking, proof reading, filing, photocopying, scanning documents and ensuring safe storage and accessibility.

To support Management with carrying out staff one to one and spot checks.

Ensuring all mandatory training and development is completed within the set time frame.

To provide administrative and financial services for Daram Care Ltd T/A Ever Care in accordance with current best practice

Experience of working in a similar environment

Audit records to ensure compliant with Daram Care Ltd T/A Ever Care policies and ensure that Service Users’ rights are protected

Promote a positive image for the people and employees of Daram Care Ltd T/A

Working with Others:

Develop effective working relationships with other Daram Care Ltd T/A Ever Care employees

Work to establish effective employer-employee relationships

Cooperate with the implementation, evaluation, orientation and induction of all new employees

Support the effective resolution of team conflicts

Desireable:

Full UK driving license

Experience of working in a care sector

Experience of HR and recruitment processes.

Previous qualifications in HR or Administration.

