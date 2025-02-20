Ever Care - HR Coordinator

Job Title: HR Coordinator
Reports to: Registered Manager
Job Overview:
(Note: In addition to these functions employees are required to carry out such duties as may reasonably be required)
- Implement actions to meet and maintain recruitment and retention standards
- Assist the development of the philosophy, goals and objectives for the training and recruitment process.
- Implement action to meet and maintain potitive relationships with the staff team.
- Evaluate standards and comply with CQC regulations.
Location:
Daram Care Ltd T/A Ever Care, but you may be required to work from other locations at the discretion of the company and with appropriate notice.
Role Specific Duties:
- To support staff with training and development.
- To complete and maintain the company training records.
- To process recruitment personnel information as directed by Ever Care Management.
- To maintain good record keeping and audit trails in line with best practice.
- To follow DSPT (Data Protection Tool Kit) and have a clear understanding of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)
- To complete general clerical duties – answering phone calls, note taking, proof reading, filing, photocopying, scanning documents and ensuring safe storage and accessibility.
- To support Management with carrying out staff one to one and spot checks.
- Ensuring all mandatory training and development is completed within the set time frame.
- To provide administrative and financial services for Daram Care Ltd T/A Ever Care in accordance with current best practice
- Experience of working in a similar environment
- Audit records to ensure compliant with Daram Care Ltd T/A Ever Care policies and ensure that Service Users’ rights are protected
- Promote a positive image for the people and employees of Daram Care Ltd T/A
Working with Others:
- Develop effective working relationships with other Daram Care Ltd T/A Ever Care employees
- Work to establish effective employer-employee relationships
- Cooperate with the implementation, evaluation, orientation and induction of all new employees
Support the effective resolution of team conflicts
Desireable:
- Full UK driving license
- Experience of working in a care sector
- Experience of HR and recruitment processes.
- Previous qualifications in HR or Administration.
To learn more, please visit: Ever Care