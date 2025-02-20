Ever Care - HR Coordinator

Job Title:         HR Coordinator

Reports to:       Registered Manager

 

Job Overview:

(Note: In addition to these functions employees are required to carry out such duties as may reasonably be required)

  • Implement actions to meet and maintain recruitment and retention standards
  • Assist the development of the philosophy, goals and objectives for the training and recruitment process.
  • Implement action to meet and maintain potitive relationships with the staff team.
  • Evaluate standards and comply with CQC regulations.

 

Location:

Daram Care Ltd T/A Ever Care, but you may be required to work from other locations at the discretion of the company and with appropriate notice.

 

Role Specific Duties:

  • To support staff with training and development.
  • To complete and maintain the company training records.
  • To process recruitment personnel information as directed by Ever Care Management.
  • To maintain good record keeping and audit trails in line with best practice.
  • To follow DSPT (Data Protection Tool Kit) and have a clear understanding of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)
  • To complete general clerical duties – answering phone calls, note taking, proof reading, filing, photocopying, scanning documents and ensuring safe storage and accessibility.
  • To support Management with carrying out staff  one to one and spot checks.
  • Ensuring all mandatory training and development is completed within the set time frame.
  • To provide administrative and financial services for Daram Care Ltd T/A Ever Care in accordance with current best practice
  • Experience of working in a similar environment
  • Audit records to ensure compliant with Daram Care Ltd T/A Ever Care policies and ensure that Service Users’ rights are protected
  • Promote a positive image for the people and employees of Daram Care Ltd T/A

 

 

Working with Others:

  • Develop effective working relationships with other Daram Care Ltd T/A Ever Care employees
  • Work to establish effective employer-employee relationships
  • Cooperate with the implementation, evaluation, orientation and induction of all new employees

Support the effective resolution of team conflicts

 

Desireable:

  • Full UK driving license
  • Experience of working in a care sector
  • Experience of HR and recruitment processes.
  • Previous qualifications in HR or Administration.

To learn more, please visit: Ever Care

Published: 20th February 2025

