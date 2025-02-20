Ever Care - Support Worker

Job Title: Support Worker – Adult and Children

Covering: Coventry, Nuneaton, Bedworth, Leamington, Kenilworth Stratford and surrounding areas.

Reports to: Registered Manager/Senior Care workers

Job Overview:

(Note: In addition to these functions employees are required to carry out such duties as may reasonably be required)

Working with children from the age of 4 to 17 and adults from 18+

To support children with disabilities to access the community.

To support with daily living in preparation for adulthood

Promoting independence, inclusion and positivity

To apply support and strategies around routines and learning new skills.

Working closely with families and other professionals.

Location:

Daram Care Ltd T/A Ever Care, but you may be required to work from other locations at the discretion of the company and with appropriate notice. This can include in the home, at play centers, in school and in the community and with residential settings.

Role Specific Duties:

To travel to clients homes or other locations to offer support.

Understanding the individual needs of each client and applying staregies to support them in the community.

To Understand and support Service Users to maintain skills and personal interests whilst delivering person-centred care unique to each individual

To maintain skills at a current level, undertake such training and development as required from time-to-time to maintain and progress knowledge

Desireable:

Full UK driving license

Experience of working in a care sector

Previous qualifications in Health and Social care or Child Care.

To learn more, please contact us: Ever Care