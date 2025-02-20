Warwickshire Ranks Among the Best for Highway Maintenance in National Survey

Find out what the results of the National Highways and Transport (NHT) survey mean for Warwickshire.

Warwickshire residents can be assured that their roads and highways are in good hands, as the latest National Highways and Transport (NHT) Public Satisfaction Survey reveals strong public approval for the work carried out by Warwickshire County Council.

The survey results show that Warwickshire has ranked second among 29 of its peer authorities for highway maintenance - an improvement of two places from the previous year, where it ranked fourth.

This recognition highlights the Council’s dedication to keeping roads and infrastructure in excellent condition for residents and visitors alike.

Highway maintenance covers a range of key areas, including:

Condition of pavements.

Condition of road surfaces and signs.

Provision and maintenance of street lighting.

Speed and quality of road and streetlight repairs.

Maintenance of highway verges, trees, and shrubs.

Drainage and weed control.

Cold weather gritting and snow clearance.

Keeping drains clear and functional

The NHT survey gathers public opinion on local roads and transport networks, helping authorities like Warwickshire County Council to assess satisfaction levels and identify areas for improvement. This year’s results also show that Warwickshire ranked fourth overall in public satisfaction compared to its peer authorities, placing the County in the top 15% nationwide.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos MORI, with 3,300 randomly selected households across Warwickshire receiving questionnaires. A total of 696 residents responded, resulting in a 21.1% response rate. Their feedback provides valuable insights into the effectiveness of Warwickshire’s transport services and infrastructure.

Commenting on the survey results, Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways, said: “We are pleased with the findings of this year’s NHT survey, which reflect a strong level of satisfaction among our residents with our efforts to enhance Warwickshire’s roads. It is particularly encouraging to see positive feedback on highway maintenance, an area where we have made significant improvements.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our dedicated highways teams and contractors, whose hard work has contributed to these results. We are committed to ensuring that Warwickshire’s road network meets the highest standards for our residents and those who travel through the county. The survey results serve as a valuable tool in guiding our future planning and priorities.”

The NHT Public Satisfaction Survey allows authorities to benchmark performance, compare with peer authorities, and track progress year on year.

To find out more about the survey and its findings, visit: https://nhtnetwork.org/