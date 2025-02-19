Warwickshire County Council debates local government reorganisation

Following a meeting of Warwickshire County Council yesterday (18 February) County Councillors have unanimously reached agreement on...

Following a meeting of Warwickshire County Council yesterday (18 February) County Councillors have unanimously reached agreement on the key points that will underpin the development of a proposal for local government reorganisation in Warwickshire.

This decision follows the Government’s publication of the English Devolution White Paper on 16 December 2024 which set out ambitions for both devolution and local government reorganisation.

On 5 February 2025 the Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution wrote to the leaders of the six councils in Warwickshire to invite them to develop a joint submission proposing local government reorganisation in the county.

This invitation set out guidance for the development of any proposals and the criteria against which proposals will be assessed, along with a timeline for this work to be completed. An interim plan is required by 21 March 2025, with full proposals submitted to Government by 28 November 2025.

The Council meeting provided an opportunity for all county councillors to discuss and debate the subject of local government reorganisation in Warwickshire and share their views. The principles agreed by all County Councillors at the meeting will underpin the development of the proposals and the interim plan due in March.

The County Council committed to engaging with District, Borough, Town and Parish Councils, and communities in developing proposals. And a cross-party working group will be established to support this work.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“I am pleased that, as a Council, we have had the opportunity to discuss this today and for elected members to share their views. “There was collective agreement from Councillors to establish a cross-party working group, recognising the benefits of harnessing the contributions and constructive challenge that it will bring. “We are working to tight timescales, with Government’s deadline of 21 March just a few weeks away. That means we will need to work swiftly and collaboratively and with the wellbeing of residents at the very heart of our discussions.”

Residents can keep up to date on the latest developments in relation to local government reorganisation on the County Council website: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/democracy/devolution-local-government-reorganisation