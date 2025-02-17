Warwickshire parents and carers with children moving to Secondary School will get their school offer on Monday 3 March

Warwickshire parents and carers who have applied for a Year 7 secondary school place starting in September will get their child’s offer of a school place on National Offer Day (Monday 3 March)

Just like last year, Warwickshire County Council will automatically accept school place offers on behalf of each family. This means that parents and carers don’t need to take any additional action but instead need to wait to hear from their new school.

Cllr Kam Kaur, WCC Portfolio Holder for Education, explained: “The move to secondary school is always a big milestone for any child and their family, and our goal is to make this process as seamless as possible. On Monday 3 March, parents and carers can log onto our Parent Portal to see what school they have been offered, and, with the vast majority of families usually satisfied with this offer, we will automatically accept the place on their behalf. This way, parents and carers have less work to do, and it allows our admissions team to focus more of their time on placing children in schools.”

On receipt of their school place offer, only those families who want to decline the offer of a school place need to contact the Admissions team. Details on how to do this will be included in their offer letter.

Those families waiting for a Reception or Year 3 Junior School place will receive their school place offers on 16 April.

More information about secondary school applications can be found here: Applying for a Secondary School Place