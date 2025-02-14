Utility roadworks to take place around Warwick and Leamington next week

Warwickshire County Council is permitting several more essential utility roadworks to take place on the highways network around Warwick and Leamington Spa next week.

They are being timed to coincide with an expected reduction in traffic due to the half-term school holidays.

Those works are:

The Gas Transportation Company works on Gallows Hill and Europa Way, expected to run from 12 th February to 23 rd February. There will be lane closures. The works are to reinforce the gas network for the new developments in the area.

Severn Trent Water works on Myton Road, expected to run from 20 th February to 21 st February. There will be two-way signals throughout the day and night. The works are to carry out meter renew works.

Severn Trent Water works on Birmingham Road, Warwick, expected to run from 19 th February to 21 st February. There will be multi-way signals throughout the day and night. The works are to carry out hydrant renew works.

Severn Trent Water works on Birmingham Road, Hatton, expected to run from 17 th February to 23 rd February. There will be multi-way signals throughout the day and night. The works are for a new water main project.

Severn Trent Water works on Primrose Hill/Coventry Road, Warwick, expected to run from 19 th February to 21 st February. There will be two-way signals between the hours of 9.30 and 15.30. The works are to carry out a hydrant installation.

Severn Trent Water's 'Creating bathing rivers' scheme will return to Lillington Road, Leamington Spa, on 18 th February. Go to Creating bathing quality rivers | Green recovery | Wonderful on Tap | Severn Trent Water for further information.

City Fibre works on Jury Street, Warwick, expected to run from 20 th February to 22 nd February. There will be two-way signals between the hours of 9.30 and 15.30.

City Fibre works on The Butts, Warwick, expected to run from 22 nd February to 23 rd February. There will be multi-way signals throughout the day and night.

Commenting on the roadworks, Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said:

“We have chosen this time because the roads are expected to be quieter during the school holidays, minimising disruption to residents’ daily commutes and ensuring the safety of both workers and drivers.

“We appreciate Warwickshire residents’ understanding and patience as our utility infrastructure is improved.”

To stay abreast of the latest roadworks in Warwickshire, residents are encouraged to access One Network for the most up-to-date information, whether they are in progress now or planned for the future. Go to https://uk.one.network/ and create your own account to receive alerts from your set zone.