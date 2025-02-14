Young people with SEND and local businesses invited to discover work-based study programmes at Warwickshire’s Supported Internships Fair

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce the return of its Supported Internships Fair later this month.

The event will offer a unique opportunity for young people aged 16-24 years with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), their families, carers, local businesses and education providers, to discover more about the benefits of supported internships – a work-based study programme for young people with SEND.

The free drop-in event will take place on Thursday 27 February, from 3pm to 7pm at the Eliot Park Innovation Centre, Nuneaton and will showcase the variety of supported internships available across the county. It provides an excellent opportunity for young people with an Education, Health and Care (EHC) Plan to explore if an internship is right for them, whether they are about to finish education and considering post-16 options or earlier in their education journey and thinking ahead to the future (from Year 9 onwards).

Families will be able to talk to local education providers and employers offering internships, to discover more about the benefits, what is involved and how to apply. Local organisations will be on hand to provide additional information and advice and answer questions, and attendees can pick up their guide to supported internships in Warwickshire – with specific guides for businesses and colleges, parents and carers, young people and an easy read version available.

Local businesses interested in hosting a supported internship will be able to discover what is involved in hosting an intern and how they will be supported to develop a successful programme. There will also be the chance to learn about the outstanding provision that already exists, network with other local businesses and hear first-hand how offering a supported internship programme can have a positive impact on all employees, as well as the young person.

As well as giving young people the opportunity to develop the transferrable skills and knowledge needed for a paid job, supported internships can also help with improving confidence, self-esteem, and a social life. You can see a fantastic example of the positive impact of a supported internship by watching the case-study of Rhiannon and Matthew, two Warwickshire young people who went on to full-time employment after completing their internship at The Heart of England Forest.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, Cllr Kam Kaur, said:

“In Warwickshire, we are committed to encouraging ambition and creating better opportunities for all young people and we recognise that for young people with SEND, there can be additional challenges when moving into adulthood and looking for employment. “A supported internship can have huge benefits for a young person with SEND, giving them an important stepping-stone from education into the world of work, as well as building their confidence, social skills and helping to prepare them for adult life. The benefits extend further than this too, as employers hosting an intern can gain a huge amount from the talent and enthusiasm of the young people. “I hope that people will take advantage of this special event and come along to find out more, so that we can expand the offer of supported internships across the county and encourage more young people with disabilities to apply.”

Warwickshire’s Supported Internships Fair will take place on Thursday 27 February, from 3pm to 7pm at Eliot Park Innovation Centre, Barling Way, Nuneaton, CV10 7RH. The venue has wheelchair access, accessible toilets and allocated accessible car parking. There will also be a designated quiet space, for anyone who may need time away from the main area. Light refreshments will also be provided at the event.

There is no need to book as this is a drop-in event, however if you have any queries or would like any further information, please email WCCSupportedInternships@warwickshire.gov.uk.

For more information about post-16 education and training for those with SEND please visit Warwickshire’s SEND Local Offer.