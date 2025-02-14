Are you thinking about fire safety while cooking?

During the February half term, many children across Warwickshire may be spending more time in the kitchen.

But whether they’re lending a hand or simply seeking a snack, it’s important to make sure that they know the hazards of a hot hob.

As part of the Fire Kills campaign, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is encouraging parents and carers to make any kitchen activity a chance for kids to learn about cooking safety.

Here are the top kitchen safety tips from WFRS to reduce the risk of fire:

Never leave cooking unattended.

Don’t get distracted when you are cooking – turn off or turn down the heat if you have to leave the cooking unattended, for example, to take a phone call or answer the door.

Don’t cook if you’re under the influence of alcohol. Your concentration levels are lower and the risk of accidents is increased if you have been drinking.

Take care if you’re wearing loose clothing when cooking as this can easily catch light.

Keep tea towels, clothes and electrical leads away from the cooker and hob.

Make sure saucepan handles are not sticking out from the hob or over a naked flame.

Be careful when deep-fat frying or cooking with oil, as hot oil can catch fire easily. Use a thermostat controlled deep-fat fryer which will make sure the fat doesn’t get too hot.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Councillor Andy Crump said: “The kitchen is one of the busiest areas in the home, but also one of the most dangerous if you’re not taking the right precautions.

“Keep distractions to a minimum while cooking. It might feel OK to turn your back for a few seconds, or to dash out of the room for something, but it only takes seconds for fire to break out so please follow our safety precautions to keep yourself and loved ones safe, particularly children. Don’t forget, if fire breaks out don’t try to fight it yourself – get out, stay out and call 999.”