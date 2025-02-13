Funding approved for Connect to Work programme in Warwickshire

Today – 13 February – Cabinet approved the grant funding to develop and deliver Connect to Work in Warwickshire.

Connect to Work, funded by the Department for Work and Pensions, is designed to help people with a disability, those with health conditions and people with complex barriers to employment, to find sustainable work.

The programme is designed to support people across 3 areas, people who are neurodivergent, people with mental health barriers and people with health barriers, through a number of supported employment services to plan a journey to work and receive extensive support and coaching to gain and remain in work.

The programme aims to support 700 people per year with supported employment services with 50% of those expected to then move onto sustainable employment. A possible extension to the scheme until 2029 could see a total of 2,800 people supported in the lifetime of the programme.

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Supporting people to overcome their barriers and enter the workplace is a priority for Warwickshire, this is a key commitment to support Inclusive Growth across the county. We want every resident to be supported to make a contribution and to live the fullest life possible. “Since its launch, Warwickshire’s Supported Employment Service has done amazing work creating opportunities for some of the county’s more vulnerable residents who otherwise face barriers to entering the workforce. “I am delighted that we could confirm the funding to support the Connect to Work programme and increase the capacity of the service to bring about change in Warwickshire.”

Warwickshire Supported Employment Service currently supports over 500 individuals to gain paid and sustainable employment, the Connect to Work programme enables the further development of this service. The council also leads the delivery of the Coventry and Warwickshire WorkWell programme, supporting participants with health conditions to identify and create a journey plan to retain or gain employment.