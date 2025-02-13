Warwickshire County Council approves procurement for new highways maintenance contract

Find out more on the key changes in the new highways maintenance contract that is set to go out to tender.

Improved use of AI and data to help prioritisation of maintenance and improve efficiencies, more timely delivery of the delegated budgets schemes and moving the winter gritting fleet to ownership of the contractor are among the key changes in the new highways contract set to go out to tender.

The current contract with Balfour Beatty, valued at £35m, expires in May 2026. The new contract, Highways Maintenance Contract 26, will deliver all maintenance requirements related to county highways (planned and reactive), alongside winter services (gritting and repairs due to weather), street lighting, pothole repair, minor construction works and delivery of works using member delegated highway budgets.

“This new Highways Maintenance Contract is vital for the future of Warwickshire’s roads,” said Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning. “We are committed to ensuring our residents have a safe and well-maintained road network. This procurement process will allow us to explore innovative approaches, embrace new technologies, and secure a contract that delivers value for money while meeting the evolving needs of our community. We are particularly keen to explore how AI and digital improvements can enhance our services and create efficiencies.”

The procurement process is scheduled to begin this month, with the tender expected to be issued in June 2025 and the successful bidder beginning the new contract in May 2026.

This timeline will allow for a smooth transition to the new contract and ensure continuity of service for residents. The Council has also taken into consideration potential Local Government Reorganisation scenarios and built flexibility into the procurement and contracting process.

A copy of this report can be found here: Approval to Procure Highways Maintenance Contract

More information about Transport and Planning in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsandtransport