Show some love to that special someone and give a big hug to our planet too

Valentine's Day brings a lot of love, but did you know it also brings a lot of waste?

How much?

Every year, across the UK, over 24 million people will mark Valentine’s Day and buy 220 million roses, 25,000 tonnes of plastic and cardboard packaging, 25 million cards and 13,500 miles of gift wrap!

This means that, along with Christmas, Valentine’s Day is one of the celebration events that cause a huge amount of waste in the UK.

This Valentine’s Day Warwickshire County Council is supporting the Love Valentine’s Day, Love Recycling Campaign from Pledge 2 Recycle Plastics. The campaign encourages residents to correctly dispose of all the packaging, cards and wrapping paper that is produced by their 14 February celebrations.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: "Valentine's Day is a time for showing love, and that includes showing love for our planet. By recycling our cards, wrapping paper and packaging, and by composting our flowers, we can all make a difference. This Valentine's Day, let's join the Pledge 2 Recycle Plastics campaign and make sure our celebrations are both romantic and environmentally responsible."

Here are some top tips:

Celebrating Valentine’s Day with something fizzy? Put your used glass bottles, metal cans and plastic drinks bottles in the recycle bin.

Recycle your cards and wrapping paper in your kerbside recycling collection. Please remember that embellished cards and glittery or shiny gift wrap cannot be recycled and should be put in with general waste.

Flowers – once those flowers are past their best, they can go in your green bin, your home composter or taken to your local Household Waste Recycling Centre. Not got a home composter? Get one here https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/green-waste/composting/2.

Also, give those plastic bouquet wrappings a second chance by recycling them at your local supermarket.

Gift Bags – Remember, those lovely gift bags can be reused for future occasions.

Find out more about Pledge 2 Recycle Plastics’ Love Valentine’s Day, Love Recycling Campaign: https://pledge2recycle.co.uk/community/

Residents can follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips on recycling:

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

The Council is continuing its pledge campaign that asks residents to commit to making small lifestyle changes for the environment: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/greenpledges

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of climate change and long-term sustainability, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf