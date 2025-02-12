Young people and professionals address youth mental health in new podcast

Warwickshire teenagers are leading an important conversation about mental health in the first episode of a brand new podcast series which tackles issues that matter to young people.

The mental health discussion, which outlines the issues young people face and the help available to them, is the first topic covered by Let’s Talk Warwickshire: Voices of Tomorrow, the podcast created by the Warwickshire Youth Council. The episode ‘Spreading awareness about mental health for young people” is now available to steam at our Let's Talk Warwickshire podcast channel.

Hosted by Corey from the Warwickshire Youth Council, the episode features youth council members Emma and Riyasa in conversation with three professionals:

Carl Lewis – Headteacher Coach for Safeguarding from Warwickshire County Council

Robert Duncan – Team Lead, Mental Health in Schools Team at Coventry and Warwickshire RISE

Dawn Preece – Specialist Senior Educational Psychologist, Warwickshire County Council

Together the participants explore key mental health topics, including how to recognise signs of struggling mental health, where to seek support, and the role of social media in young people’s wellbeing.

As a Child Friendly County, Warwickshire is committed to ensuring that young people's voices are heard on the issues that matter to them. This first episode focuses on mental health, a topic chosen by the youth council to raise awareness and provide young people with valuable advice and support.

Cllr Sue Markham, WCC's portfolio holder for Children and Families, said: As a Child Friendly County, we want to ensure young people’s voices are at the heart of conversations about their wellbeing. This podcast episode, created by young people in collaboration with professionals, offers a unique and valuable perspective on mental health. It's a testament to the power of working together to support our young people.

This episode addresses crucial topics like mental health in a way that resonates with them, providing valuable information and support. We encourage everyone to tune in and listen to what our young people have to say, but mostly what they want to know".

The episode is part of a four-part series created by young people for young people, with future episodes covering more topics that matter to Warwickshire’s youth. The first episode of Voices of Tomorrow series is available on the Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast. Tune in and be part of the conversation!

Listen to the episode here: https://www.podbean.com/ep/pb-aqzzf-17f753e

For more Let's Talk Warwickshire episodes, visit https://letstalkwarwickshire.podbean.com/

To learn more about Child Friendly Warwickshire visit: https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/

For more information about mental health services for young people in Warwickshire, visit:

Mental health services for young people – Warwickshire County Council.

Visit Rise – Coventry and Warwickshire’s wellbeing and mental health services for children and young people. Click on the young people tab to find out more information about Rise, mental health explained and information on a range of conditions along with recommended resources and top tips to help you feel better