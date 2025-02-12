Power of Relationships: Ways for businesses to show how much they care

This Valentines Day, join Warwickshire Fostering in highlighting the positive impact of strong community relationships and how they can make a real difference to the lives of Warwickshire children in care.

Warwickshire Fostering looks forward to Foster Care Fortnight in May, with the theme 'The Power of Relationships,' and extends an invite to local businesses to join their initiative.

If businesses are able to adopt small, supportive actions, such as promoting fostering within their workplaces and engaging with employees to spread awareness and support this can make a significant difference to people considering foster care. These actions help ensure children in care grow up in stable, loving environments and support their carers in transforming lives.

The service hopes Warwickshire businesses are ready to make a difference.

Currently, around 750 children are looked after in Warwickshire. The county requires more local foster carers to prevent placing young people away from their family, friends, and schools. Warwickshire Fostering is dedicated to ensuring that all children in care have access to loving homes within their local community. By reaching out to local employers, they aim to highlight the various ways businesses can support employees who are foster carers or those considering becoming foster carers.

The Power of Relationships:

Many foster carers successfully balance fostering with their job and supportive employers play a crucial role in enabling foster carers to provide loving homes for children while maintaining their other careers and interests.

Guy Hands, Managing Director of local firm Cartwright Hands Limited said, “I have seen first-hand that fostering has heightened the emotional support that I have been able to give in my workplace and has given me a different outlook on way I communicate to both staff and customers. It has contributed to a better personal work life balance with reduced stress and broadened my network of contacts not for work-generation but to be around a range of people with different methods of communication and leadership.”

David Savigar, Founder of Kingsman Estate Agents has announced the company’s support for Warwickshire Fostering’s Power of Relationships initiative, he said, “Kingsman is proud to support Warwickshire Fostering. There’s a real need for foster carers, and we’re happy to help spread the message to our clients who may have a spare room to offer a child.”

Another local business, Ridleys Coaches who recently welcomed a member of the Warwickshire Fostering team to talk with their staff about becoming foster carers are also proud to support the 'Power of Relationships' Initiative. We transport children and young people all over the county and are pleased to be part of any work that makes sure they all go back to a safe and loving home. We know that there is a huge demand for foster carers and are on board with supporting those who feel they could help a child'. Ridleys will also be displaying information on fostering for Warwickshire on their noticeboards.

How can businesses make a difference:

This Valentine’s Day, businesses can show their love for Warwickshire children by:

Helping spread the word:

Display fostering information in the workplace (digital screens, noticeboards, reception desk).

Include a small banner or link to the campaign in employee email signatures.

Feature Warwickshire Fostering in company newsletters and internal communications.

Share Warwickshire Fostering social media posts.

Engaging your employees:

Host a team seminar or lunch and learn session about fostering.

Become a ‘Fostering Friendly’ business by offering supportive policies for employees who foster.

Providing Practical Support:

Offer discounts for foster carers on products or services.

Host a small community event to raise awareness of fostering.

Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, said: "Fostering provides children and young people with a loving and stable home environment where they can thrive. We are incredibly grateful to local businesses who recognise the importance of supporting foster carers and the positive impact they have on the lives of children in care. By becoming a ‘Fostering Friendly’ organisation or supporting our initiatives businesses can play a crucial role in helping us find loving homes for children in need."

Join us in building strong community relationships and make a real difference in the lives of Warwickshire children in care this Valentine’s Day and every day, sign up to our free online information session to discover how your organisation can get involved. Sign up here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/power-of-relationships-workshop-tickets-1247036372359?aff=oddtdtcreator

Contact Warwickshire Fostering today to learn more about how you and your business can support your employees and help your community.

Email fosteringenquiries@warwickshire.gov.uk

Phone 0800 408 1556

Website https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk