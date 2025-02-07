Warwickshire County Council celebrates National Apprenticeship Week 

Apprenticeships are a hugely important part of workforce development at Warwickshire County Council (WCC), offering individuals of all ages the chance to gain valuable skills and experience.

Next week (10 – 16 February) is National Apprenticeship Week. The annual celebration shines a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make, as well as celebrating apprentices, employers, training providers, parents/guardians, schools, colleges and universities. All of these contributors play a vital role in the success of apprenticeships and skills development nationwide.

Apprenticeships are a hugely important part of workforce development at Warwickshire County Council (WCC), offering individuals of all ages the chance to gain valuable skills and experience. Since 2012, WCC has recruited 380 career starter apprentices, with an average of just over 30 per year. Of these, 196 have completed their apprenticeships and been retained in further roles within WCC.

Additionally, WCC has enabled 406 career developer apprenticeships for existing employees since the introduction of the apprenticeship levy in 2017. In WCC schools, 538 apprenticeships have been facilitated since the levy’s introduction. Overall, there have been 1,182 apprenticeship starts at WCC since the levy began, with further contributions from the Council’s Economy and Skills team through the levy transfer scheme. For information on apprentice roles at the County Council visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships

Councillor Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: "National Apprenticeships Week is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the vital role our apprentices play in making Warwickshire the best it can be. It's not only a chance for us to highlight how great it is to work here, but also to spotlight those who have come through the scheme and built their careers with us.

"It's also a perfect time to remind everyone that they can become an apprentice at any stage in their lives. Whether they're looking for a career change or want to enhance their existing skills, an apprenticeship can be a fantastic path to take."

Apprentice roles stretch across the council, from Business Intelligence to Forestry and many more. Currently, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service (WFRS) is recruiting for wholetime firefighters, who join the service as apprentices.

Matt Dove, who is now a competent Fire Fighter said: “The process has multiple stages and you are informed of what is coming next as you progress, this allows you to focus on one stage at a time meaning you can prepare yourself fully. It may seem daunting but the feeling of satisfaction on receiving your completion is worth it all.

“Wearing the WFRS badge lets me know I'm part of something much bigger than myself and gives me a purpose to strive towards. Knowing I get to go to work every shift with the aim of helping people means I know I'm going to make a difference every time I put my uniform on.”

You can find out more about what it’s like to work for WFRS and apply for their current round of recruitment here: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wholetimefirefighters

At WCC, we don’t just recruit our own employees, we also help local small businesses to find the right people via the apprenticeship scheme. The County Council Apprenticeship Levy share programme has been hugely successful in helping businesses cover the associated cost of apprenticeship training, allowing them to address skills gaps and shortages in industry and support business growth. In 2024, over £1m was donated via the WCC levy share programme which supported 99 apprenticeships across 41 businesses in a range of skills and sectors.

This unique programme allows The Warwickshire Skills Hub team to impartially work with businesses and help them to explore which apprenticeships meet their business needs, identify a local apprenticeship provider and access Warwickshire County Councils own levy funds, which can be shared with small and medium sized businesses.

Businesses are able to access this programme to invest in future skills by utilising Apprenticeship training, this could be recruiting new talent or supporting existing staff who may want to expand their workplace skills and knowledge and achieve nationally recognised qualifications appropriate to their job role.

For businesses interested in taking on their first apprentice or upskilling existing employees, our Business Skills Support Advisor offers a free review of training and recruitment needs to identify the best apprenticeship route. Go to skillshub.warwickshire.gov.uk for more information.

Warwickshire County Council remains committed to supporting and promoting apprenticeships as a key pathway to career success and personal development. We encourage everyone to take part in the celebrations and explore the many opportunities that apprenticeships offer.