A dress to impress – community creation is a breathtaking symbol of unity

A beautiful dress crafted by refugees and asylum seekers across Warwickshire is on display at Market Hall Museum, Warwick until late April.

The Unity Dress is a powerful symbol of resilience, creativity, and cultural exchange, was made during a series of sewing workshops and features over 350 paper flowers and 200 fabric flowers, all hand-stitched by 28 women, two men, and four children from 13 different countries.

The project was led by local fashion designer Libby Esler, founder of Art Lab, and supported by the Warwickshire Refugee Week Grant Fund 2024. As part of Refugee Week celebrations, the dress was a standout feature at the Refugee Runway fashion show, hosted last year at the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon. The event showcased traditional clothing from around the world, along with poetry by local schoolchildren and a performance by a live Ukrainian band. Organised by the Warwickshire Migration Team and voluntary communities, the show brought together refugees, asylum seekers, and the wider community to celebrate culture, identity, and creativity.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for children and families, said: "Projects like this highlight the incredible contributions of refugees and asylum seekers in Warwickshire. The Unity Dress is a beautiful reminder of the creativity, resilience, and cultural richness that these communities bring."

Speaking about the project, Libby Esler added: “Growing a garden requires sunshine, nurturing, and care. As it flourishes and blooms into a beautiful, blossoming oasis, we can all appreciate and enjoy its stunning beauty. The Unity Dress is more than just a garment—it represents the power of collaboration, the sharing of skills, and the strength found in community. Seeing it come to life has been a truly inspiring experience.”

The dress is now part of an exhibition at Market Hall Museum, which details the sewing project and the stories behind its creation.

The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm, with free entry. Everyone is invited to visit and witness this inspiring collaboration up close.

For more information about the Warwickshire Migration team, visit Warwickshire Migration Services. To find out about events and exhibitions happening in our Warwickshire museums, check Warwickshire Heritage and Culture