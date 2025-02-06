February half-term events at Warwickshire Country Parks: explore, create & embrace the outdoor world

February half-term is just around the corner, and the Warwickshire Country Parks education rangers are busy preparing a series of exciting events for children to enjoy.

February half-term is just around the corner, and the Warwickshire Country Parks education rangers are busy preparing a series of exciting events for children to enjoy.

Taking place at Kingsbury Water Park and Ryton Pools Country Park, activities include building bird boxes, toasting a variety of campfire treats, making dens and more. Sessions can be booked via Eventbrite by visiting bit.ly/feb-frosty-fun.

These outdoor adventures are a perfect way for children to learn valuable skills and connect with their natural world, having lots of fun while doing so. The events tend to sell out, so early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

As well as a wide range of organised events, Warwickshire’s country parks offer the perfect sanctuary to unwind in nature and spot the first signs of spring.

Snowdrops at Hartshill Hayes

Winter aconite at Ryton Pools

Enjoy woodland trails, rolling hills and lakeside ambles, with cafés available for warming up at Kingsbury Water Park, Ryton Pools Country Park, Pooley Country Park, and Stratford Greenway, plus the weekend mobile café at Hartshill Hayes Country Park.

Play areas can be found at Ryton Pools, Kingsbury Water Park, Hartshill Hayes and Pooley Country Park. Plan your visit here.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Climate, Culture and Environment at Warwickshire County Council, shared:

“Outdoor education is a vital part of children and young people’s development, and something that can sadly be lost at times in the modern age we live in. The half-term activities our education rangers offer provide the perfect opportunity for children to build important skills and make cherished memories while enjoying our beautiful country parks.”

For further updates from Warwickshire Country Parks, sign up to the monthly newsletter.