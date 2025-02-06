Warwickshire advocates for victim-survivors of sexual abuse - Sexual Violence and Abuse Awareness Week 2025 

During Sexual Violence/Abuse Week many victim-survivors find it very hard to disclose the abuse or seek support for fear of being judged, humiliated and blamed.

That’s why on average it takes female survivors 12 years to seek support, and males 22 years. Many live with the memory and effects of the abuse for their entire lifetime. It took one man 86 years to first speak out about the abuse he experienced, and he chose Safeline for support.

“I have overdosed 3 times in the last 2 years and feel had I not found you, I would be dead” (Male Survivor Feedback: Source Safeline) It’s estimated 1 in 4 women and 1 in 5 men have been raped or sexually abused in England and Wales.

Using the 2021 census, in Warwickshire this means there are an estimated 135,253 victim/survivors across the county. Furthermore, it’s estimated 1 in 6 children have been sexually abused, Safeline’s data suggests it’s closer to 1 in 3. Sexual abuse negatively impacts the public health and economic wellbeing of our community.

Accessing support can be life changing. During Sexual Violence and Abuse Awareness Week, we want to share guidance and support for victim-survivors in Warwickshire who are seeking help from specialist services across the county.

Neil Henderson, CEO of Safeline: “Every day, just when I think I’ve heard everything that can happen to victims and survivors, new horrific insights into the level and severity of abuse in the Warwickshire community emerge, that make me more determined to fight on behalf of survivors.”

“The lady has helped me feel happier about myself and let me talk. I have learnt I am kind and clever, not stupid” – Katie, age 6, victim of paternal sexual abuse.”

Katie is not the only child survivor who has come to Safeline feeling anxious and afraid. Sexual abuse affects survivors in many ways, impacting their mental and physical health, education and career prospects, relationships, and even their perception of the world. Without support, 51% of child sexual abuse survivors will experience domestic abuse later in life.*

Julie Bettelley, CEO of RoSA: “As Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week approaches, RoSA is committed to shining a light on the support available for survivors of rape, sexual abuse, sexual violence, and child sexual exploitation (CSE) in Warwickshire. This week serves as a crucial reminder that no survivor should face their journey alone. Support is available, and help is here.”

Detective Chief Inspector Martyn Kendall from Warwickshire Police said: “During this week we remind victims of sexual offences that they are not alone. As police officers we are here to help, but if you are not ready to talk to us there is a range of other support available. “It is also a week where we seek to change attitudes to sexual violence and encourage people to call out sexual harassment, abuse and violence, and other inappropriate attitudes towards women. The more this happens, the safer our communities become.”

Cllr Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: "To highlight Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Week we have once again joined up with specialist services across the county to provide support and guidance through a social media campaign. Warwickshire services are dedicated to helping victim-survivors of sexual abuse/violence, so please do contact them, so they can help you. You Are Not Alone."

Support available to you:

Safeline

Free, independent and confidential support services for anyone affected by or at risk of sexual abuse. All our services are externally accredited, specialist and tailored to the individual.

Get help

Safeline Services: www.safeline.org.uk

Warwickshire & Coventry Helpline: 0808 800 5008

National Male Survivor Helpline: 0808 800 5005

Follow us on Social Media:

Facebook: @SafelineOrg

Instagram/X (Twitter)/TikTok/ LinkedIn: @SafelineUK

Blue Sky: @safelineuk.bsky.social

RoSA

RoSA, a specialist organisation, provides trauma-informed counselling, Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA) services, and holistic support to anyone affected by sexual violence—whether they reside in Warwickshire permanently or temporarily. In addition, RoSA ensures that survivors and their families or caregivers, regardless of age or gender, have access to specialised support, no matter when the abuse occurred. Our ISVAs can support with reporting options, but you do not have to report to the police to access our services; any support you receive is always your choice.

To find out more you can visit https://rosasupport.org/ or call our friendly team on 01788 551151.

https://twitter.com/RoSAsupport

https://www.instagram.com/rosa.support/

Sexual Abuse Referral Centre (SARC)

The Blue-Sky Centre is one of the SARCs in Warwickshire, based in George Elliott Hospital, Nuneaton.

The specialist trained team at the Blue-Sky Centre will take your initial call. If you have undergone assault and or abuse, you will need to contact the SARC within the first 7 days. If you are unsure of the dates, then please contact the SARC who will be able to advise you.

A crisis worker will then listen to you and go through your options, you may decide you want to undergo a forensic medical examination. The examination will be undertaken by a Forensic Medical Nurse who will examine you and take some samples (swab/blood tests). The team will work at a pace that is comfortable to you. The team will also provide practical and emotional support and can refer you to a counsellor.

The Blue-Sky Centre can be contacted on 0800 970 0370. All calls are confidential. To find out more go to www.blueskycentre.org.uk

Help and advice is still available if you don’t want to undergo an examination or visit the SARC. The Integrated Sexual Health Services can offer medication to prevent the HIV virus and can test and treat Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). For more information go to https://www.ishs.org.uk/ or call 0300 020 0027.

talk2someone.org.uk

The talk2somone website provides support and advice for anyone who wishes to access help or gather information about sexual violence and abuse, domestic abuse and harmful practises. To access support visit www.talk2somone.org.uk #YouAreNotAlone

**Survivor names mentioned in this article are made-up to protect the identities of the survivors.