Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service urges caution during Electrical Fire Safety Week.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is highlighting the importance of electrical fire safety during Electrical Fire Safety Week, Monday 3 February to Sunday 9 February. This week-long campaign aims to raise awareness about the potential dangers of electrical fires and provide residents with essential tips to keep their homes safe.

Many homes have a range of electrical goods, from those that help us with everyday tasks such as washing machines and dishwashers through to those that we use around the house such as games consoles, electric blankets, kettles, and much more.

Throughout February, Warwickshire Fire Rescue Service (WFRS) is reminding residents of the dangers of things like overloaded sockets, or faulty appliances, and encourages people to follow simple tips to stay safe, such as:

Try to keep to one plug per socket - if you are using an extension lead or adapter check how many amps it can take and be careful not to overload them

Keep electrical appliances clean and in good working order to prevent them triggering a fire.

Look out for signs of dangerous or loose wiring such as scorch marks, hot plugs and sockets, flickering lights, fuses that blow or circuit-breakers that trip for no obvious reasons

Secure electrical heaters against a wall to stop them falling over, if possible

Keep heaters away from curtains and furniture, and never use them to dry clothes

Store electric blankets flat, rolled up or loosely folded to prevent damaging the internal wiring

Avoid buying second hand blankets and check them regularly for damage

Don't leave charging items unattended.

When items are being charged, ensure they have adequate ventilation, to assist prevention of over heating.

When charging devices, ensure chargers are compatible and recommended by the manufacturer.

Electrical items – particularly white goods such as tumble dryers and freezers are responsible for a significant number of electrical fires and it’s important to keep safety in mind while using them:

Clean your tumble dryer filter after every load.

Don’t overload sockets with power-hungry appliances, use one appliance per socket.

Take care with second-hand appliances. Ensure they have been safety checked and are not listed on the product recall register: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/product-recalls-and-alerts#G5KBACmIjFlc58dG.97.

Always make sure new appliances are registered so that manufacturers can contact you in the event of any problems – it’s quick and easy at www.registermyappliance.org.uk .

You can find more safety tips like these on Warwickshire Fire and Rescue’s website here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/home-fire-safety-tips/electrical-fire-safety-1

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, Councillor Andy Crump, said: “Our firefighters are vital in keeping us safe once an emergency has appeared, but it is on us as residents to try and prevent dangerous situations from arising, especially in the home. With so many fires occurring because of electrical mishaps, one of the best ways we can stay safe is to follow important advice given to us by the experts and by making sure all electrical appliances are in good working order. If you have any doubts, don’t use them. Don’t forget, if fire breaks out don’t try to fight it yourself – get out, stay out and call 999.”

Find more important advice at our website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home-1