Beware High Pressure Spray Foam Insulation Installers and Removers!

Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service has seen an increase in complaints from residents about both installers and removers of spray foam loft insulation.

Traders have been aggressively selling insulation to some residents, irrespective of its suitability, whilst at the same time using scare stories to get people to agree to its removal, claiming that it’s unfit for their lofts and even dangerous!

It’s a win-win for some rogue spray foam insulation businesses, Trading Standards are warning. Rogue installers disappear, only to pop up again a few years later (sometimes masquerading as a new company) to cold call their customers offering to remove the insulation they sold them in the first place!

Residents have also reported being given false information about the true costs of installing the product. They were told that the cost would be covered by a government grant which was not true and that savings on their energy bills would be higher than is actually the case.

In some cases, spray foam has been installed wrongly, leading to problems in the loft, such as damp.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “As homeowners look to save money on their energy bills this winter, Warwickshire Trading Standards is keen to ensure they receive straightforward, independent, and expert advice. As a start, we would strongly urge homeowners not to agree to buy spray foam services from unexpected doorstep traders or cold callers on the phone. Instead, obtain independent expert advice when deciding whether this product is suitable for your property or not. If you are considering having the product removed, obtain a report from an independent surveyor first, before spending thousands on work that may be entirely unnecessary.”

Warwickshire Trading Standards has highlighted some key points from published impartial guidance.

Conventional loft insulation products, such as mineral wool, are typically considerably cheaper than spray foam insulation and may make it easier to maintain your home’s roof and provide easier access to cables and pipes etc.

Spray foam insulation will keep your loft warm, but if you are not using your loft as a room to live in, it does not need to be kept warm (which could also cost you more). In fact, a draughty loft space above ceiling level insulation is generally a dry loft and the ceiling level insulation will help keep the rooms below warm and insulated.

Spray foam insulation can seal in moisture, leading to a damp loft and causing timbers to rot, unless precautions are taken.

Applying spray foam insulation to the backs of roof tiles may make it more difficult to replace individual tiles if they become damaged, and foam insulation on roof timbers may make it harder to inspect them for problems.

Mortgage providers may not lend to homeowners whose lofts have been insulated with spray foam.

Polyurethane spray foam is a combustible material. Home insurance companies may not provide cover for homes where the product has been installed.

Homeowners are urged to read independent expert guidance on spray foam insulation when deciding whether this product is suitable for their property.

Some resources homeowners may wish to use:

To report a trader to Warwickshire Trading Standards and obtain consumer advice and guidance, please contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service. Phone 0808 223 1133 or visit the Citizens Advice