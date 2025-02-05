Prohibition of Right Turn, A446 Lichfield Road/The Belfry Wishaw

To mitigate risk of vehicle collisions when exiting The Belfry onto the A446, Warwickshire County Council proposes to introduce a banned right turn order at the location described in the public notice

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Objections and Representations

Any objections to, or representations in support of, the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Chris Gildea, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall Post Room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject heading “A446 Lichfield Road/The Belfry”.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by Friday 28th February 2025.