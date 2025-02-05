Encouraging love for reading during National Storytelling Week

During National Storytelling Week Warwickshire Schools Library Service (WSLS) is celebrating the joy of reading and highlighting how stories can inspire children and young people.

Reading for pleasure has many benefits – it helps children develop empathy, builds connections with others, boosts wellbeing, and even improves academic success. Stories allow young readers to step into different worlds, see life from other perspectives, and recognise both the similarities and differences that make us unique.

However, fewer children are choosing to read for fun. A recent report from the National Literacy Trust found that the number of children and young people who enjoy reading and do so daily in their free time is continuing to fall. There are many reasons for this, including an increase in screen time, less frequent shared reading at home, and the misconception that reading for pleasure is the same as school literacy work. But when reading is fun, children naturally want to do more of it – and that’s when the magic happens!

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Encouraging children to develop a love of reading from an early age is one of the most valuable things we can do. A great book can open doors to new ideas, boost confidence, and create a lifelong passion for learning. As a Child Friendly county, we want to make Warwickshire the best place for children and young people to grow-up and learn. Reading is a key part of this – giving children the opportunity to dream, imagine, and build their futures.”

To help spark children’s enthusiasm for books, WSLS has some simple ideas for parents, carers, and teachers:

Keep reading together, no matter their age. Even once children can read on their own, sharing a book together is a great way to bond. Whether it’s snuggling under a blanket with hot chocolate or listening to an audiobook on a car journey, reading together makes it special.

Offer a mix of reading materials. Books are brilliant, but so are magazines, comics, graphic novels, eBooks, and audiobooks. It all counts!

Find stories that match their interests. If a child loves football, fantasy, or superheroes, there are books about those topics! Linking reading to their hobbies makes it more engaging.

Make reading accessible. For children with dyslexia, autism, ADHD, or visual impairments, look for books designed for different reading levels. Publishers like Barrington Stoke and Ransom create brilliant, accessible stories, and organisations like RNIB Bookshare provide free resources.

Let children choose . Giving them the freedom to pick their own books (even if they want the same one over and over!) helps build confidence and independence.

Be a reading role model. Let children see you enjoying books and talking about stories – enthusiasm is contagious!

In addition to Warwickshire community libraries, reading resources at schools can be a game-changer when it comes to fostering a love of reading. Having access to a wide range of diverse and exciting books makes a huge difference to children’s enjoyment, learning, and confidence. For parents, choosing a school for their child is a big decision and something to consider is how a school engages pupils in reading and whether they have a school library.

Warwickshire Schools Library Service helps schools build brilliant reading cultures, offering high-quality books, advice, training, and activities to support young readers.

To find out more about Warwickshire Schools Library Service and how the team support schools, visit their website or email schoolslibraryservice@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Find out more about Child Friendly Warwickshire: www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk