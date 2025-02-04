Warwickshire Property and Development Group confirms new board member 

A former deputy chief executive at Coventry City Council has been appointed to the board of a growing property and development company in Warwickshire.

Martin Yardley has been appointed as a non-executive director for Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) as the organisation expands its board.

WPDG was launched by Warwickshire County Council in 2021 to realise the full potential of the Council’s development sites, commercial buildings and mineral rights across Warwickshire.

Yardley is a former Deputy Chief Executive (Place) at Coventry City Council and was once Chief Executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

A trained town planner, he joined Coventry City Council in 2007. During his 12-year stint at the Council he served as active chief executive, from 2016 to 2017.

Yardley now spearheads the development of the University of Warwick’s Wellesbourne Campus and has created a development strategy for the 466-acre innovation campus in order to maximise its potential for the University and the wider Warwickshire region.

Yardley has also advised the West Midlands Combined Authority on housing and regeneration.

He said: “I’m looking forward to using my decades’ of experience in local authorities and working with organisations across the Midlands to support WPDG in the next stage of its development.

“With the backing of Warwickshire County Council, this is a vehicle with fantastic potential and an exciting project to be involved with.

“WPDG is an organisation bringing significant benefits to Warwickshire, be that through new homes or important space for businesses to grow. The opportunity to join the board presents another chance to work with an organisation that seeks to make meaningful change and drive economic growth in the region.”

Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) has seen the completion of its first commercial scheme with residents moving into its first homes over the last 12 months.

Sucham Park, in Southam, is now fully let and plans have been submitted for a second commercial scheme on Fusiliers Way, between Warwick and Leamington Spa.

The group has a residential pipeline of 2,200 homes which are being delivered directly and through its joint venture, Develop Warwickshire.

John Edwards, Non-Executive Chair at WPDG, said: “I am delighted that Martin is joining the board of WPDG. He is skilled in property development and has a wealth of knowledge of working across Warwickshire and the West Midlands.”

Councillor Peter Butlin, Warwickshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said: “It’s great to welcome Martin to the WPDG board, he brings a wealth of experience and has great insight into the property and development sector making him a great asset to the board.

“With a number of schemes recently given the green light, 2025 promises to be an exciting year for WPDG as it goes from strength-to-strength supporting the County Council’s ambition to unlock the potential in local sites and make the most of the county’s assets for the benefit of our people and communities.”