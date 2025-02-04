Dangers of Romance Fraud highlighted in Valentine’s Day campaign

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Warwickshire residents are being reminded of the dangers of romance fraud, which can have a catastrophic impact on people’s finances and emotional wellbeing.

Warwickshire County Council’s Community Safety Team and Safer Warwickshire partners are sharing valuable advice to help protect people against it, with a social media campaign providing information on spotting the signs of romance fraud and where to report it if you’ve fallen victim.

Romance fraud happens when someone thinks that they have met the perfect partner through an online dating website or app, but the other person is using a fake profile to form a relationship with them.

The fraudster will use the site or app to gain the victim’s trust and ask them for money or enough personal information to steal their identity.

Warwickshire County Council and partners are encouraging residents to ask themselves whether the person they’ve met online is really who they think they are, so they don’t fall victim to romance fraud and stay safe online.

Romance fraudsters are masters of manipulation and will go to great lengths to create a false reality in which an individual feels that they are making reasonable and rational decisions.

But there are steps people can take to protect themselves from being tricked by the manipulative criminals who commit romance fraud.

The challenge for many families and friends of romance fraud victims is being able to disrupt the false reality created, to enable the victim to see the situation for what it really is: fraud.

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, said:

“In the run up to Valentine’s Day, Warwickshire County Council’s Community Safety team and our Safer Warwickshire partners are raising awareness of the clever tactics used by romance fraudsters, so that people in Warwickshire have the knowledge to spot a fraud.

“We also want to dispel any thoughts of shame or embarrassment associated with this crime, which is linked to grooming, domestic abuse and coercive control.

“No matter how much you trust the person you’ve met online, if you haven’t met them in real life, they could be a fake. If someone seems too good to be true, stop and think before parting with your money or information.”

Follow Safe In Warwickshire on Facebook and X for more information and advice on romance fraud. You can also watch this video on the Safe In Warwickshire YouTube channel, read this information pack produced by Thames Valley Police, ‘It wasn’t your fault: Romance Fraud: A practical support guide’, or visit the national Action Fraud website at https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/a-z-of-fraud/dating-fraud.