Valentine’s Day is on the way – and there’s still time to vote for your ‘Best Bar None’ in Warwick District!

Don’t miss your chance vote for the bar, pub and nightclub venues in Warwick district that you think are ‘Best Bar None’ when it comes to safety, training, management, and customer service – especially if you are going out to one of them this Valentine’s Day!

With hundreds of votes already cast, Warwickshire County Council and Safer Warwickshire partners have extended the Best Bar None awards voting deadline to 28 February – so make sure your favourite venue doesn’t miss out! Winners will be announced in the spring.

21 popular venues across Warwick and Leamington are participating and have been short-listed by Warwickshire County Council’s Community Safety team for the awards, which recognise commitment to the highest standards in hospitality.

There are four different award categories:

Warwickshire Best Bar None Award

Best Student Friendly Bar

People’s Choice Award

Best LGBTQ+ Bar

The national Best Bar None scheme, supported by the Home Office and the hospitality industry, aims to improve standards in licensed premises.

In Warwickshire, the scheme is highlighting the local bars, pubs and nightclubs that are demonstrating their commitment to a ‘gold standard’ of excellence in safety, safeguarding, wellbeing and health by pledging substantial time and resources to meet the required Best Bar None standards.

The venues who are participating and short-listed for the awards are:

The Old Library, Leamington

Fizzy Moon Brewhouse, Leamington

The Terrace, Leamington

Pig and Fiddle, Leamington

The Benjamin Satchwell, Leamington

The House, Leamington

Hart and Co, Leamington

Ronnie's Bar, Warwick

Murphy's Bar, Leamington

Neon, Leamington

Smack, Leamington

The Neighbourhood, Leamington

Moo, Leamington

The Royal Pug, Leamington

The Clarendon, Leamington

The Cape Of Good Hope, Warwick

Leif Tearooms, Leamington

The Thomas Lloyd, Warwick

Guapa, Leamington

Kelsey’s Live, Leamington

The Assembly, Leamington

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, said:

"It’s fantastic that so many people have already voted for their favourite Best Bar None venue in Warwick district.

“With Valentine’s Day coming up, which is traditionally a busy time for the hospitality industry, we hope that people will reward those venues that make them feel safe and offer fantastic customer service by placing their vote.

“We are fortunate to have hospitality venues in Warwick and Leamington that are dedicated to upholding high safety standards and contributing to safer and more vibrant town centres throughout the year, so let’s show our appreciation and celebrate their hard work.”

To place your vote, go to https://warwickshirebusinesswatch.co.uk/best-bar-none.