Glasshouse Lane & Heyville Croft, Kenilworth - Proposed Road Hump (Raised Junction with Priority Crossing) and Segregated Cycle Track

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce a road hump & segregated cycle track

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to install 1 x Road Hump in the form of a raised junction hump, incorporating a priority crossing for pedestrians and cyclists, pursuant to Section 90A of the Highways Act 1980 and a segregated cycle track, for use by cyclists only, adjacent to the footway/relocated footway/carriageway, pursuant to Section 65 and 66 of the Highways Act 1980

A copy of this notice, together with plans showing the lengths of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for making these proposals can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.

Scheme Overview

Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 71.9 KB)

Public Notices

Public Notice (PDF, 154 KB)

Technical Plans

Plan (PDF, 1713 KB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Brian Palmer, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410) or emailed to brianpalmer@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Chris Gildea, County Highways Minor Works, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject “Glasshouse Lane Priority Junction". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 03 MARCH 2025.