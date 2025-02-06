Stratford District CPE Variation 9 (Part 1) - S2-S4 Residents' Parking Zones

Warwickshire County Council have made the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which is to amend the S2, S3 and S4 Residents' Parking Zones.

Please note that the proposals carried forward to implementation with this Order relate to:

Additional daytime parking bays (8am - 6pm pay & display / S2 permit holders, 6pm - 8am S2 permit holders only) in Shakespeare Street and Mulberry Street

Changes to hours of operation of parking bays throughout the S4 residents' parking zone (8am - 6pm pay & display / S4 permit holders, 6pm - 8am S4 permit holders only)

S3 Permit eligibility to be extended to include St Gregory's Road

Samaritans to be eligible to apply for up to 4 S2 permits, for daytime use only

Proposals relating to the merger of zones S2 and S4 are NOT to go ahead at this time.

Full details of the decision taken to proceed can be found by viewing the Decision Notice (PDF, 993KB)

Associated Plans and Documentation

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Further Proposals

As detailed on the Decision Notice (PDF, 993KB) there are further proposals planned, relating to the allocation of parking bays north of the canal on Maidenhead Road (and adjacent streets), currently allocated as S2 / S3 permit bays, and eligbility to apply for permits in town centre streets currently allocated S2 / S3 permits. These proposals are to be advertised separately, on or after the 20th February 2025.