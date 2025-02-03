Warwickshire, let’s talk about mental health on Time to Talk Day 2025

Talking about your mental health and how we really feel can be daunting. Thursday 6 February marks, Time to Talk Day – led by MIND and Rethink Mental Illness.

Whilst the day is intended to spark conversations around mental health, in reality these conversations can be started anytime of the year.

Warwickshire County Council is promoting Time to Talk Day to encourage open conversations to stop the stigma around mental health problems / difficulties.

One in 4 people across the country experience a mental health problem in any given year. For the 2025 Time to Talk Day campaign, the emphasis is on talking to friends, family or work colleagues to open up about how we are really feeling and share concerns and worries.

For many people of all ages, research shows that people are often too afraid to talk openly about their mental health experiences because they fear rejection or the stigma they may receive.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “On Time to Talk Day please do reach out to someone who you trust enough to discuss any worries you may have. It isn’t easy initially to open up about how we are feeling but it can really help to talk things through, whether this is with a family, friend or colleague. There is also help from both local and national services. Please do get in touch for the help available to you.”

You can help someone by having a conversation with them to make it easier for them to talk freely about their worries. MIND has provided a step-by step guide that will help to start the initial conversation.

There's no right or wrong way to talk about mental health. But these tips can help make sure you’re approaching the conversation in a helpful way.

Ask questions and listen

Asking questions can give the person space to express how they’re feeling and what they’re going through. And it can help you to understand their experience better. Try to ask questions that are open and not leading or judgmental. For example, “how does that affect you?” or “what does it feel like?”

Think about the time and place

Sometimes it’s easier to talk side by side rather than face to face. If you do talk in person, you might want to chat while doing something else. You could start a conversation when you’re walking or cooking. But don’t let the search for the perfect place put you off!

Don't try and fix it

It can be hard to see someone you care about having a difficult time. Try to resist the urge to offer quick fixes to what they’re going through. Learning to manage or recover from a mental health problem can be a long journey. They’ve likely already considered lots of different tools and strategies. Just enabling them to talk can be really powerful, so unless they’ve asked for advice directly, it might be best just to listen.

Treat them the same

When someone has a mental health problem, they’re still the same person as they were before. When a friend or loved one opens up about mental health, they don’t want you to treat them any differently. If you want to support them, keep it simple. Do the things you’d normally do.

Be patient

No matter how hard you try, some people might not be ready to talk about what they’re going through. That’s ok – the fact that you’ve tried to talk may make it easier for them to open up another time.

Anyone worried about someone that might be struggling with the demands of life or finding things particularly hard, and not sure how to approach a conversation can get help via the Dear Life website: www.dearlife.org.uk

In addition, Coventry and Warwickshire MIND will be hosting a number of local events on Thursday 6 February that will allow everyone to start a conversation around mental health. The events are listed below:

Stratford-upon-Avon: our wellbeing vehicle will be in the car park at Stratford Leisure Centre from 10:30am–2:30pm for chats, information and signposting.

Leamington Spa: join us and the Afro Caribbean Community Association at Life Community Church from 11am–1pm for wellbeing conversations.

Shipston on Stour: our hub will be open at the Scout Hut from 10am–12noon.

Coleshill: our hub will be open at the Town Hall from 10am–12noon.

Coventry: join us for refreshments, chats and activities at our wellbeing hub from 1:30pm–3:30pm. Can’t make it on the 6th? We’re doing it all again on the 7th!

It’s important that we pay close attention to our own wellbeing, and the wellbeing of those around us. There are a range of things that individuals and communities can do to improve mental health and build wellbeing and kindness into daily life. These are the 5 Ways to Wellbeing and include connect, keep learning, be active, give and take notice.

Supportive tools like the Stay Alive app, a free suicide prevention pocket resource, can also help individuals that are struggling to cope. It contains tips and practical steps to help support someone feeling suicidal as well as local mental health and suicide prevention information.

To talk to a professional today, call Coventry and Warwickshire’s local mental health helpline for free on 0800 616 171, provided by Mental Health Matters. Helpline staff can provide emotional support for residents including those who are:

feeling low, anxious or stressed and wanting to talk to another person

feelings of extreme emotional distress and feel that there is nowhere else to turn

caring for another person and finding it difficult to cope

needing advice about how to get more support with an issue that's affecting your mental wellbeing

feeling socially isolated and just need a chat.

For anyone struggling, there are a range of mental health and wellbeing support services offered in a variety of ways across Coventry and Warwickshire. Please reach out for support.