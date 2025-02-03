Brandon Trust - Team Leader (Nuneaton)

Contract Type:

Part-time Permanent

Contract Details:

Dependent on experience and qualifications

Salary:

Dependent on experience and qualifications.

Working Hours:

22.5

Location:

Nuneaton, Warwickshire

Closing Date:

01/03/2025

Job Category:

Jobs Supporting People

Region / Division:

Warwickshire

Business Unit:

Operations

Looking for your next step in social care?

Please note that this role is for 22.5 hours a week, working across these 3 days - Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Your skills and experience working in care could be a great match for our Team Leader role. You will be a great role model, providing excellent support; inspire, motivate and enable others to achieve their goals. You will be resilient, calm and confident in approach.

Delivering excellent quality and outcomes for the people we support is at the heart of everything we do, and you’ll be instrumental in ensuring our high standards are met.

With the support of the registered manager you will offer support, advice and guidance to your team and coach them to develop new skills, providing regular supervision and effectively deploying resources.

The support we provide is centred around each person’s values, preferences and needs. This includes developing daily living skills, accessing a wider community, personal care and medication needs. In this role you’ll also lead and support a team of support workers.

A full UK manual driving licence desirable.

Benefits

Basic salary £14.68 - £15.58ph

On-going training and career development including professional qualifications

Contributory pension

We cover the cost of DBS checks

Rota's are planned in advance.

Access to Wagestream where you can track your basic salary and additional hours earnings throughout the month and stream (access) a portion of those earnings before your monthly pay date. You can also access a range of financial support and advice, as well as save directly from your earnings.

Shopping discounts including Blue Light card, EE perks and Costco membership

Successfully 'recommend a friend' to join us and you'll receive a thank-you payment

Access to wellbeing helplines.

Health Cash Plan

You will:

Be a confident problem solver and creative thinker with good communication skills

Resilience to overcome challenges

Experience working with people with a learning disability

Experience developing skills within a team

Previous management experience is desirable

Relevant social care qualification

A management qualification would be desirable.

Your responsibilities:

To empower the people we support to live the lives they want to lead

Provide great leadership and day-to-day supervision to a team of support workers.

Assist the locality manager in the supervision, coaching and mentoring of the team.

Provide direct care and support to the people we support and model best practice.

Co-ordinate the daily provision of support and activities for people we support to ensure the delivery of a high quality, responsive and efficient service.

You’ll have finances and other resources to manage, along with legal requirements and standards of care to meet.

Brandon Trust work alongside people of different ability so they are able to create opportunity and feel empowered to live the life they want.

Successful applicants for this role will require an enhanced DBS check.

We are an Equal Opportunities employer and welcome applicants from all sections of the community.

To apply, please visit: Brandon Trust Jobs - Team Leader