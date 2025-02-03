Brandon Trust - Support Worker (Nuneaton)

Contract Type:

Permanent - Full Time

Salary:

Dependent on experience and qualifications.

Working Hours:

35

Location:

Nuneaton

Closing Date:

01/03/2025

Job Category:

Jobs Supporting People

Region / Division:

Warwickshire

Business Unit:

Operations

Looking for a care role with day shifts?

The Ramsden Centre is a thriving day service offering a wide range of activities, and every week is used by 18 adults with a learning disability. Within the Centre they enjoy a wide range of activities including art classes, cooking, massage and postural care. You’ll support people to access and be more involved in the community too and enjoy a wide range of activities, for example swimming, gym, exercise groups and shopping.

Your skills and life experience could be a great match for our support worker role. All you need is a willingness to learn, flexibility, a can-do attitude and a desire to help someone live a full life!

The support you provide will be centred around each person’s values, preferences and needs which could include developing daily living skills, accessing a wider community, personal care and medication needs.

Benefits:

Basic salary £11.68 to £12.01 p/h)

Full training to gain the nationally recognised Care Certificate.

On-going training and career development including professional qualifications

Contributory Pension

We cover the cost of DBS checks

Access to Wagestream where you can track your basic salary and additional hours earnings throughout the month and stream (access) a portion of those earnings before your monthly pay date. You can also access a range of financial support and advice, as well as save directly from your earnings.

Shopping discounts including Blue Light card, EE perks and Costco membership

Successfully 'recommend a friend' to join us and you'll receive a thank-you payment

Access to wellbeing helplines.

Health Cash Plan

We’re looking for:

• Good communication skills

• A positive and patient approach

• Resilience and respect for people’s differences

• The ability to build professional relationships

• Being able to work well as part of a team

Your responsibilities:

To empower the people we support to live the lives they want to lead

To develop daily living skills.

Support the people we support to access their communities for socialisation, employment, training or friendships

To contribute to, develop and implement the individuals care plans.

To communicate effectively and professionally with people we support, their family members, and external professionals.

Maintain the health needs of the individuals we support

Brandon Trust work alongside people of different ability so they are able to create opportunity and feel empowered to live the life they want.

Successful applicants for this role will require an enhanced DBS check.

We are an Equal Opportunities employer and welcome applicants from all sections of the community.

For a full job description and to aplly, please visit: Brandon Trust Jobs - Support Worker - Nuneaton