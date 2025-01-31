Spotlight on Children’s Mental Health: Know yourself, grow yourself

Children's Mental Health Week 2025 will take place from 3-9 February, with this year’s theme: Know yourself, grow yourself.

This theme places focus is on encouraging children and young people across the UK to be more self-aware and understand their reactions and motivations to help them grow, build resilience, and thrive. The charity leading the initiative, Place2Be, has a range of free resources available on their website to help anyone promote or support the week.

In Warwickshire, the week is an opportunity to highlight the importance of children and young people’s mental health and to signpost families to the wide range of local support available.

Good mental health is important at any age though it can be helpful to build it from birth so parents can help their children to develop well. Becoming a parent can bring about big changes, so it’s important to have the right support in place. In Warwickshire, midwives, health visitors, family centres, and voluntary organisations are all on hand to guide parents and carers towards the help they need.

As children grow, it’s not just physical milestones like learning to walk or write that matter. Emotional development – building confidence, independence, and resilience – is just as important. By prioritising mental wellbeing from an early age, children are better equipped to handle life’s ups and downs as they grow into adulthood. Resources like Wellbeing 4 Life’s life map offer practical advice to help families nurture good mental health through each stage of life.

Coventry and Warwickshire RISE, a family of NHS mental health services for children and young people, provides a variety of support. From mental health specialists based in schools to therapy and crisis services. The Warwickshire Rise Service offers comprehensive support for all children and young people, which includes:

Direct support: A combination of group sessions for young people and their parents or carers, along with individual therapeutic interventions.

School-based resilience programmes: Initiatives like Boomerang, Big Umbrella, and Mental Health in School Teams.

Support for caregivers: Collaborating with social care, schools, and other professionals.

Community-based support: Resources for parents and carers through Rise Community Partnerships.

24-hour support: Access to crisis care and a 24/7 helpline.

Young people aged 11-25 can also access free, safe, and confidential support through Kooth.com. This online service offers access to trained counsellors between midday and 10pm on weekdays and 6pm to 10pm at weekends. Young people can also use Kooth to find wellbeing tips, join moderated forums, or keep track of their emotions with a daily journal.

Families with children and young people who have special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) can find tailored advice and support through Warwickshire’s Local Offer. This online resource includes information and guidance to help families connect with the right services.

Cllr Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: “Investing in children’s futures includes taking care of their mental health. As a child-friendly county, Warwickshire is dedicated to ensuring that young people have access to the support they need to thrive. Emotional wellbeing is just as important as physical health, and good mental health helps children and young people enjoy life and reach their full potential.”

For more information about mental health services for young people in Warwickshire, visit:

Mental health services for young people – Warwickshire County Council.

To learn about broader mental health and wellbeing support available for all residents, visit:

Warwickshire County Council Mental Health Support.