Warwickshire celebrates the magic of storytelling

WCC celebrates the joy of storytelling and is proud to support families and schools in inspiring children to develop their creativity and literacy skills through reading and storytelling.

This year’s National Storytelling Week (1-9 February) invites children and families to embrace the theme, ‘Reimagine Your World’. Whether it’s an unexpected moment on the way to school, a curious sound at night, or an unexplored path, the world around us is full of stories waiting to be discovered.

Warwickshire County Council works closely with schools, education providers, and families to foster a love of reading. With library services, school outreach programs, and educational resources, there’s a wealth of support to help children bring their stories to life.

Cllr Sue Markham, the portfolio holder for Children and Families, said: “Getting immersed in stories allows children to explore their imagination and develop vital life skills. Developing an early love of reading will support education attainment as children grow up so storytelling should start as soon as possible. It’s an activity that supports our child-friendly ambitions for a county with happy, healthy and skilled young people. We’re committed to working with schools, libraries, and families to make storytelling a central part of every child’s education and home life.

It’s never too early to start sharing books with children. Reading and sharing stories with babies and very young children help with vocabulary building, and being around books and seeing others reading helps foster a positive reading habit later in childhood. You can read to your baby from birth and build a story into your daily routine.

Reading with babies

Talk to your bump: Your baby can hear sounds as early as 18 weeks and talking regularly to your bump will help them recognise your voice and be comforted listening to you even before they’re born.

Give black and white books a go when they’re little. These are perfect in the early days when their eyes are still developing.

Join your local library: Warwickshire Libraries hosts weekly Rhyme Times for babies Library Events & Activities for Children: Rhyme Time where parents and carers can share songs and rhymes with their babies. These free sessions help develop early language and communication skills, and allow parents and carers to make connections with other local families.

Reading with older children:

Read together regularly: Make reading part of your daily routine. Even just 10 minutes a day can make a big difference.

Let children choose: Allow children to pick books that interest them. This builds excitement and fosters independence.

Create a storytelling space: Set up a cozy spot at home dedicated to reading and sharing stories.

Ask open-ended questions: After reading, ask questions like, “What do you think happens next?” to encourage critical thinking and imagination.

Use your surroundings: Turn everyday moments into storytelling opportunities. A walk in the park or a trip to the shops can inspire creative tales.

Visit your local library: Warwickshire Libraries also hosts weekly Story Stomps for 2-4-year-olds Library Events & Activities for Children: Story Stomp where staff share stories with our youngest visitors. Warwickshire Libraries have extensive collections of Board Books for babies and Picture Books for Early Years and these can be browsed on shelf in your local library and online via our catalogue.

To reinforce the child friendly Warwickshire message, the initiative’s mascot Bear and a friend of the programme will be reading four Warwick the Bear road safety stories during National Storytelling Week. The stories focus on the child friendly outcome for children to ‘be safe’ highlighting the importance of reading and at the same time teaching children about safety from an early age. Keep an eye out for these special story videos on our social media channels throughout the week.

It’s hoped that the week will be a chance to spark imaginations, celebrate storytelling, and collectively inspire the next generation of readers.

For more reading tips and advice check: https://www.booktrust.org.uk/books-and-reading/tips-and-advice/reading-tips/