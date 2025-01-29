Gabion retaining wall for A452 Ford Foundry improvement scheme draws interest from visitors 

Warwickshire County Council’s infrastructure project along the A452 Ford Foundry (Myton Road/Old Warwick Road) and Queensway roundabout is attracting attention...

...as members of the public have been visiting the construction site to admire the impressive 91-meter gabion retaining wall.

This attractive structure has been built to support the additional carriageway and the widened pedestrian path, ensuring both stability and longevity.

Another recent visitor to the site is Nicola Van der Hoven, Warwickshire County Council’s Head of Engineering Design Services. Nicola has been inspecting the quality of the wall, to ensure the continued high standard of the County Council’s engineering projects.

The wall consists of galvanized steel mesh cages filled with approximately 275 cubic metres of crushed limestone, sourced from a local quarry. Stones measuring between 100-200mm have been meticulously hand-placed along the wall’s face, creating an aesthetically pleasing and natural finish.

With varying heights of up to three meters in certain sections, the construction of the wall started in September 2024 and was completed in December 2024.

What is a Gabion Retaining Wall?

Gabion walls serve as essential structures to retain earth and prevent erosion. These durable and environmentally friendly walls are made from welded steel baskets filled with large stones. By leveraging the weight of the stone-filled baskets and the permeability of the structure, gabions allow water to naturally drain through the voids between the stones, making them an ideal solution for urban infrastructure projects.

Councillor Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning said:

“This important phase of the A452 Ford Foundry improvement scheme demonstrates Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to delivering sustainable infrastructure projects for the local community. I am delighted the full construction of the wall has now been completed.”

For more information on Warwickshire’s infrastructure projects, visit: warwickshire.gov.uk.