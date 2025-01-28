Further free travel for carers as Companion Travel Pass add-on continues

Carers can continue to enjoy free travel on Warwickshire’s buses, when accompanying eligible concessionary passholders after Warwickshire County Council confirmed the continuation of the Compan...

Carers can continue to enjoy free travel on Warwickshire’s buses, when accompanying eligible concessionary passholders after Warwickshire County Council confirmed the continuation of the Companion (+1) Travel Pass add-on scheme.

The decision was made at a meeting of the council's Cabinet on 28 January. Existing passholders, and new applicants of a pass, can apply for the companion enhancement to be added to their bus pass if they are over the age of 11, qualify for an ENCTS bus pass under the current scheme AND one of the following apply;

They are registered blind (severely sight impaired) or entitled to be registered as such.

They need to be accompanied or supervised at all times due to their disability e.g. challenging behaviours, an unstable or unpredictable medical condition, or severe cognitive or mental impairment.

They are physically unable to get on or off the bus without the assistance of another person.

The Companion (+1) pass add-on was introduced in January 2024 and has already benefitted over 180 residents across the county with an estimated 800 journeys per month. For the next 12 months, estimates are for between a further 250-500 applicants.

Feedback throughout the trial period has been overwhelmingly positive, with users remarking:

“As a carer is always needed to support the holder of this disabled bus pass, ... it would be most beneficial to continue with this scheme.”

“It is brilliant and has made it so much easier for me to escort my husband on the bus as he couldn't travel alone.”

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We are delighted to hear how the scheme has been appreciated and hope that it has made getting out and about easier for those residents for whom travelling alone was not possible.

"We understand the importance of accessible and inclusive public transport, and this scheme plays a crucial role in ensuring that those who rely on the support of a carer can continue to benefit from free off-peak travel to maintain their independence and access essential services and social activities."

The Council will continue to review and refine the scheme to ensure it meets the needs of eligible residents.

A copy of this report can be found here: Concessionary Travel - future of the companion (+1) pass add-on Cabinet Paper

More information about concessionary bus travel in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/free-bus-travel-older-people-people-disabilities-1

Find out how to apply for a companion pass here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/free-bus-travel-older-people-people-disabilities-1/companion-passes