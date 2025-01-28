Warwickshire County Council endorses Annual Education Sufficiency update

WCC Cabinet has endorsed the Annual Education Sufficiency Update (0-25) 2024, which provides a comprehensive overview of the current and future needs of children and young people in the County.

The update highlights the ongoing pressures on school places in certain areas, particularly in Nuneaton and Rugby, driven by factors such as new housing developments and an increasing number of families moving into the county.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “This update provides a crucial snapshot of the education landscape in Warwickshire. We are committed to ensuring all children and young people have access to high-quality education, and this report will inform our ongoing work to address the challenges we face. We will continue to work closely with schools, families, and other stakeholders to ensure that sufficient school places are available now and in the future.”

The update outlines the council’s plans to address these challenges, including the development of new schools and the expansion of existing ones. It also acknowledges the financial implications of these projects and the ongoing need to secure funding from various sources, including housing developer contributions and government grants.

A copy of this report can be found here: Annual Education Sufficiency Update Cabinet paper

More information about education and learning In Warwickshire can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning