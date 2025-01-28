Cabinet approves key funding for education in Warwickshire

WCC Cabinet has approved a series of additions to its Education Capital Programme 2024/25, focusing on expanding specialist resourced provision and increasing early years places.

The decision, made at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday 28 January, will see significant investment to enhance educational opportunities for children with special educational needs and increasing the availability of childcare places.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “These additions to the Education Capital Programme demonstrate our commitment to providing the best possible education for all children in Warwickshire. By expanding specialist resourced provision, we are ensuring that children with SEND receive the support they need within their local communities, improving their access to education and enhancing their overall outcomes.”

Key highlights of the approved additions include:

Expansion of Specialist Resourced Provision: Significant investment will be made to establish or expand specialist resourced provision at several schools across the county, providing crucial support for children with SEND within mainstream settings.

Early Years Expansion: Funding has been approved to support the creation of 69 new early years places in Long Lawford, Rugby, to meet the growing demand for childcare in the area.

Focus on SEND Minor Works: The establishment of a dedicated SEND Minor Works Fund will enable the swift implementation of smaller-scale capital projects to improve SEND provision across the county.

These additions to the Education Capital Programme reflect Warwickshire County Council’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality education for all children, ensuring they have the best possible start in life and the opportunities to succeed.

Cabinet also approved the allocation of the 2025/26 Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG), the funding provided by the Government for schools and educational services.

The DSG is divided into four blocks: Schools, Early Years, High Needs, and Central School Services. Cabinet approved the allocation for each block, and the final allocations will be reported back to the Warwickshire Schools Forum on 20 March 2025.

Cllr Kaur added: "This Dedicated School Grant allocation is crucial for ensuring our children and young people receive the best possible education. We have worked hard to ensure the funding is distributed fairly and effectively across the county, taking into account the needs of all our schools and early years settings."

A copy of these reports can be found below:

More information about education and learning In Warwickshire can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning