The Warwickshire Family Information Service newsletter, family support at your fingertips. 

Finding reliable information and support for your family is as easy as checking your email. Thousands of Warwickshire parents and carers already subscribe to the county's Family Information Service (FIS) newsletter, and the team are on a mission to make sure everyone has access to all the vital information and support available via the newsletter which can be accessed here: https://mailchi.mp/warwickshire/familyinfoservice

The FIS newsletter is your weekly dose of essential family resources, all delivered straight to your inbox. Each week, you'll receive a roundup of relevant news, key dates, and the latest Warwickshire support relating to everything from childcare and finances to housing and mental health.

Don’t just take our word for it! We asked our subscribers for some feedback on the newsletter and here’s what they said,

"It's all useful - The articles and the links to other services, What's On guides and I also love the themed issues."

"I hear about events to take my daughter to - I never find out about these anywhere else," another parent shared.

One of the biggest benefits of the FIS newsletter is its ability to connect you with hidden gems in your community. You'll discover fun events for children and young people, local groups, and essential services you might not have known existed.

The FIS team is dedicated to removing any barriers families might face when accessing services. Whether you require additional support with family or finances, or are struggling with mental health, the FIS newsletter ensures you have the information you need to move forward.

"I'm very grateful for everything you have told me about. I went on an anger awareness course through your newsletter. It was a wonderful day and I'm just so grateful. Thank you!" expressed a parent who found valuable resources through the FIS newsletter.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: "It is a council priority to ensure families are supported to live the best lives they can with the right access to services and information to stay safe, healthy and independent. "No question is too big or small for our friendly, helpful Family Information Service team," says Councillor Markham. "They are a great first port of call for a wide range of help and support if you're struggling with any family issues. “I urge all families looking for information to sign up to the service newsletter and reach out to the service if they need specific support.”

Sign up for the FIS newsletter today and unlock a world of family support delivered right to your inbox:

Subscribe to the FIS newsletter here https://mailchi.mp/warwickshire/familyinfoservice

Visit the FIS website at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fis

Call the FIS helpline for free on 0800 408 1558

Email fis@warwickshire.gov.uk

Don't miss out on this valuable resource! Sign up for the FIS newsletter today.