Additional Measures for Bird Keepers in Warwickshire

Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) Latest Update

Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) are increasing in both kept poultry and wild birds across multiple areas of Great Britain.

Warwickshire is in the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone. Bird keepers in Warwickshire must now adopt enhanced biosecurity (but not currently implement the enforced mandatory housing of birds).

To find out which measures apply to you and your kept birds, check the interactive map and read the AIPZ declaration schedule relevant to your area.

Bird flu (avian influenza): how to prevent it and stop it spreading

Bird flu (avian influenza): latest situation in England