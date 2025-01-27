A new career is waiting for you at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are encouraging passionate and dedicated individuals to join their team of wholetime firefighters.

Applications are now open, and anyone interested is welcome to apply.

The role of wholetime firefighters goes beyond responding to emergencies. They are also a vital part of the community, working to communicate and engage with Warwickshire's residents to educate and proactively prevent incidents.

The job requires no previous experience, offers full on-the-job training, and is open to all over 18s with a UK driving licence. People from all backgrounds are being asked to consider this role, with the aim of building a diverse, representative fire and rescue service that brings together a range of perspectives and strengths.

Peter Farrugia, a firefighter with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, shares his experience of working with the Service:

“I joined the fire service at age 44, I had a range of roles prior to this but joining the service has given me a new lease of life. I've always felt with the fire service that they saw beyond my age and accepted me for who I am. “I feel really proud to be a firefighter. The public have respect for firefighters and it's our responsibility to maintain that respect. When you work for the fire service, you become part of a team, working together to help keep our communities safe. “My advice to anyone thinking about applying for the role is to go for it. Now is your time. Join the family!”

Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“This is a great opportunity for anyone considering becoming a firefighter. “Don’t let misconceptions put you off pursuing this career – there’s no such thing as a typical firefighter, and at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, we pride ourselves on being inclusive and bringing together people from all backgrounds who can share their unique skills and experiences. “Now is your chance to apply and truly make a difference to our local communities.”

Apply for the wholetime firefighter role here.

Visit the website to find out more about the role of a wholetime firefighter or email ffrecruitment@warwickshire.gov.uk

